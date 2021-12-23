Hathor Labs: Hathor (HTR) lists on Crypto Exchange Gate.io

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hathor Labs is excited to announce that it has successfully listed its native token, HTR ("Hathor"), on cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io. The listing on Gate.io is part of Hathor's global expansion plan, aiming to facilitate access to HTR across geographies.



The listing on Gate.io took place after more than 20 million voting points were casted in support of HTR as a listing candidate, confirming high interest in the project. Yan Martins, co-founder of Hathor Labs commented: "Having HTR listed on Gate.io is another major accomplishment for the Hathor Network. As a solid and high-volume exchange, Gate fills one of the missing pieces to an even more robust and liquid ecosystem. The listing is a great way for us to close 2021, and positions us for an even stronger 2022."

About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the earliest and most recognized cryptocurrency exchanges globally. Gate.io currently has more than 9 million registered users, offering spot, margin, futures and contract trading in addition to decentralized finance products. The exchange currently has an average daily trading volume exceeding 1.5 billion USD. Gate.io has consistently been ranked amongst the 10 most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges by Trust Score.

About Hathor Labs

Hathor Labs develops a PoW-based distributed ledger architecture using both DAG and blockchain data structures intertwined. This approach addresses common bottlenecks in blockchain architecture, such as scalability and usability while maintaining highest grades of decentralization and security. Hathor's unique, open-source network architecture allows users to create custom tokens within minutes, providing a plug-and-play environment for all sizes of users. Users can send and receive HTR and HTR-based tokens without transaction fees.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/380c3de7-0c41-4b1d-bea0-fbce135607cb