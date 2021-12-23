Quentelle, LLC: Quentelle Speaks about the Positive Aspects of Their Human Resources Bundle

MIDDLETOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Both disruptive and innovative in its space, Quentelle is known for its leading-edge HR technology platform and HR suite that helps digitize critical functions for employers and yield unrivaled operational efficiencies for client services.

Recognized as a Top Emerging Company several years ago by the American Staffing Association, Quentelle's platform has continued to lead the charge in its field, highlighting the value of its human resources bundle.

Quentelle HR Bundle

Technology Solutions and HR Analytics

Quentelle's HR Bundle is designed to provide a full suite of innovative and performance-minded HR solutions. Powered by an award-winning technology platform, this suite offers a range of high-value solutions for businesses large and small.

According to Quentelle's Chief Operating Officer Mike McConnell, "The demands for integration and data-driven solutions have never been greater. Today's businesses rely on providers that understand how to securely leverage complex data systems to solve multiple problems. This is the value that Quentelle delivers to its customers - combined with a simple user experience."

Screening for Work Opportunity Tax Credits and all Point-of-Hire Credits

Re-imagine the WOTC program with an effortless and optimized solution that results in superior savings potential.

Effortless completion of the eligibility pre-screening process

Streamline processing with e-signatures and digitized Form 8850 filing

Maximize WOTC savings

This comprehensive tax credit solution covers a wide range of tax credits and offers a streamlined solution to screen candidates with ease, assisting with both determining eligibility and with pursuing tax credits on behalf of the employer, behind the scenes.

Verification of Employment and Income

Automate employment verification and save time and resources with a simplified user experience focused on efficiency and data security. Combined with powerful reporting, clients always have valuable insight into which employees are requesting verification and why.

Unemployment Claims Management and Administration

Powered by innovative technology and backed by combined decades of experience, Quentelle's unemployment claims administration and management platform enable employers to administer UI claims efficiently, comply with state guidelines and deadlines, and keep UI (Unemployment Insurance) Tax costs down.

Unemployment Tax Consulting Services

In today's complex regulatory landscape, unemployment taxes can be both time-consuming and highly nuanced tasks for employers, with incorrect tax rate calculations or inaccurate data having the potential to cost employers big penalties.

Why Quentelle

Automation - Leverage the power, accuracy and efficiency of industry-leading HR technology aimed at improving processes, automating tasks and streamlining UI, WOTC and VOE claims.

- Leverage the power, accuracy and efficiency of industry-leading HR technology aimed at improving processes, automating tasks and streamlining UI, WOTC and VOE claims. User Experience - Designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate, Quentelle's solutions are known for simplicity and ease of use.

- Designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate, Quentelle's solutions are known for simplicity and ease of use. Partner Focused - Clients gain access to a best-in-class approach, leveraging industry-leading relationships with partner-powered solutions combined with expert consulting to deliver maximum impact and unparalleled performance.

About Quentelle

Responsive, cost-effective and innovative, Quentelle has earned a reputation for 'outside the box' HR solutions that push past the cutting edge to anticipate future challenges surrounding HR and cybersecurity.

Serving a broad range of clients, Quentelle delivers a robust suite of proven solutions powered by its award-winning platform, with a goal of improving operational efficiency, HR departmental performance, cost reduction, compliance and security.

Those interested in learning more about Quentelle or its solutions are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 888-565-5515.

