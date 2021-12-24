Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its successful listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) following its very well-supported IPO.
The Company raised a total of A$5.5 million through the issue of 27,500,000 Chess Depository Interests ("CDIs") at A$0.20, with one attaching option for every two shares subscribed in the IPO with an exercise price of AUD$0.30 for a period of two-years from the date of issue.
Upon closing, the Company has in excess of A$7.0 million cash at bank, and is very well placed to commence its highly anticipated maiden drilling program at the Mostazal Copper Project in Chile, one of the largest copper production nations in the world.
CEO Jason Cubitt commented: "We were pleased to see the support of past shareholders and we welcome many new shareholders to the company in the IPO. I'd like to thank the administrative and legal teams in both Canada and Australia for supporting this achievement and, in particular, thanks go to our lead manager in Australia, Euroz Hartleys, for managing distribution of the IPO. We now look forward to a busy field season commencing January 2022 and the potential for a significant new copper discovery."
Net proceeds from the IPO will be primarily allocated to funding the upcoming drill program at the Company's 100%-optioned Mostazal Copper Project in Chile's Atacama Desert where previous exploration has outlined significant near surface copper mineralisation.
Mostazal Copper Project Summary
The Mostazal property is located 80 kilometres (km) northeast of Copiapo, Chile (Figure 1) and within the Domeyko fault - a major structural control for some of the world's largest and most productive copper mines*, including Chuquicamata and Escondida, and 40 km south of Codelco's El Salvador mine (Appendix 1).
The first program of drilling will total approximately 2,900 metres diamond drilling in two phases, is expected to commence in mid-January continuing through until mid-March, and will initially target both porphyry and manto-style copper mineralisation.
As well as testing the copper at near surface, the Company intends to undertake the first-ever drill testing of an interpreted porphyry feeder system underlying a 4 km by 2.5 km, north-south-trending, belt of outcropping copper mineralisation, small-scale mine workings, and geochemical and geophysical anomalies. Four main target areas have been identified (Figure 2) on the basis of historical drilling, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and structural interpretation and modelling.
Figure 1: Mostazal Copper Project - historical drill testing of manto copper mineralisation by a previous operator.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/108454_4dcbbbecf4ec0b75_016full.jpg
Figure 2: Mostazal Copper Project - initial diamond drilling target locations over copper soil geochemistry.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/108454_4dcbbbecf4ec0b75_017.jpg
The Mostazal West target (Target Area 1) is located immediately west of stacked copper-bearing manto lenses and is characterised by the presence of a magnetic low and chargeability high geophysical anomalies. The Company is targetting a potential source of copper mineralisation beginning at a depth of 300 metres - about 100 metres deeper than prior drilling and immediately adjacent to the area of recent exploitation.
The Central target (Target Area 2) is located immediately beneath known manto copper lenses where historical, relatively shallow drilling (Figure 1) to a depth of approximately 150 metres, has encountered wide zones of high-grade copper mineralisation (Table 1). The Company is targetting to penetrate though stacked copper-bearing manto lenses to test for an interpreted buried porphyry/ feeder structure beginning at a depth of approximately 300 metres.
Table 1: Selected significant intersections from historic drilling at the Mostazal Copper Project1.
- DDH-MZ-08: 16m @ 1.48% Cu from 56m
- DDH-MZ-10: 13m @ 1.23% Cu from 91m
- DDH-MZ-13: 8m @ 1.83% Cu from 55m
- DDH-MZ-27: 10m @ 1.59% Cu from 40m
- DDH-MZ-30: 16m @ 1.27% Cu from 74m
- DDH-MZ-32: 11m @ 2.52% Cu from 84m
Appointment of Directors
Effective from the date of the Company's admission to the official list ASX, and as noted in the Prospectus, the Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Michael Parker and Ms. Chaifika Eddine to the Board as Non-Executive Directors. Mr. Fred Tejada has stepped down from the Board. The Company thanks Mr. Tejada for his significant contributions and welcomes his continued role as a technical advisor.
About Solis Minerals Ltd.
Solis Minerals is a Latin American-focused mining exploration company. The Company is earning into a 100-per-cent interest in the Mostazal Copper Project in Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the world's premier copper production jurisdictions. The Company also holds a 100-per-cent interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.
Issued on the directive of the board of Solis.
APPENDIX 1
Figure 3: Mostazal Copper Project location.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/108454_4dcbbbecf4ec0b75_018full.jpg
APPENDIX 2
APPENDIX 3
1 Refer to Solis Minerals' TSXV announcement dated 26 October 2021, and Appendix 2 and Appendix 3 for details and associated JORC tables.
