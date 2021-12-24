The module series also achieved a maximum power of 721.016 W. The result has been confirmed by TÜV Rheinland.Chinese solar module maker Risen Energy has improved the power conversion efficiency of its heterojunction solar module series from 23.08% to 23.65%. The result was confirmed by Germany's TÜV Rheinland, which also found that the module achieved a maximum power of 721.016 W. "The module combined the latest heterojunction cell and advanced packaging technologies, with ultra-high efficiency HJT cell and ultra-low module packaging loss, thus achieving a steady improvement in efficiency," the ...

