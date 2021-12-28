

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Tuesday as Omicron-related worries eased further and the People's Bank of China boosted its injection of short-term cash into the banking system to the highest in two months to meet higher demand for cash towards the year-end.



The dollar held steady against its major peers while short-dated Treasury yields hit 22-month high on the back of a survey indicating strong U.S. holiday retail sales.



On the Covid-19 front, French prime minister Jean Castex announced on Monday that people will need a 'vaccination pass' to enter restaurants, bars, and museums.



'The situation is extremely tense in France and Europe. A new wave is sweeping our continent,' said the prime minister after more than 100,000 positive tests were recorded in France on Saturday - the highest number ever.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 35 points, or half a percent, to 7,175.48 after adding 0.8 percent on Monday.



