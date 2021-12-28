New strategically located facility will further accelerate satellite manufacturing

Satellogic, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, announced today that it will be constructing a high-throughput satellite manufacturing facility in the Netherlands.

This 57,000 square foot new location is expected to accelerate the company's assembly of satellites and accommodate its state-of-the-art manufacturing, integration, and testing equipment. In addition to having logistics capabilities and storage facilities designed for sensitive optic-mechanical and electronic parts, the facility will also host office and meeting space for approximately 80 persons to support hybrid working opportunities.

The site's location in Berkel en Rodenrijs was strategically selected as the region is home to a sizable workforce of skilled labor. Proximity to The Hague, Delft, and Rotterdam aids in providing Satellogic with the world's best logistic support.

Satellogic's VP of Manufacturing Operations, Gustav Wenhold, will lead operations at the new facility. Wenhold has amassed more than 20 years of international leadership experience. For the last 15 years, he has managed several aerospace manufacturing entities, ensuring that required functions for self-sustaining business models were in place.

"Satellogic has ambitious growth plans that our new high-throughput plant is designed to meet," said Wenhold. "With these significant additions to our production capabilities, we're prepared to continue supporting our customers by delivering high frequency, high-resolution imagery and strategic, timely insights for decision makers."

The new high-throughput plant will follow a modern production approach and Industry 4.0 principles. Construction of the building is on schedule to be completed by the end of January 2022. Production is expected to commence during the second quarter of 2022 when the facility's equipment will be fully commissioned and is expected to reach full production capacity of 25 satellites per quarter by Q3 2023.

"Satellogic relies on key suppliers for the delivery of components and subassemblies which have been fully developed by our internal engineering and manufacturing teams," said Alessandro Comune, VP of Global Supply Chain. "With this expansion to our supply chain, we expect we will be able to scale up our production plans and reach our goal of constantly maintaining 300 satellites in orbit."

Satellogic will continue to operate its current Assembly, Integration, and Test (AIT) facility in Montevideo, Uruguay, with a capacity of 24 satellites per year. In the future, the facility in Uruguay will mainly function as a pilot plant to introduce new technology for the next-generation satellites. The technology will also be further developed to achieve the manufacturing maturity level for satellites required to be transferred to the Netherlands where the processes for industrialization and throughput increase are developed. Both facilities will maintain a focus on the company's standardization, zero defects, and zero waste initiatives.

Satellogic is expected to list as a public company through a proposed business combination with CF Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq: CFV) ("CFAC V"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. The transaction, which is expected to allow Satellogic to build out its constellation of satellites and maintain its position as a global leader in sub-meter imagery, is projected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. After closing, Satellogic will trade on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "SATL."

About Satellogic:

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is building the first scalable, fully automated Earth Observation platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic's mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform to help solve the world's most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of Earth Observation (EO) to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry. With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, visit https://satellogic.com

About CF Acquisition Corp. V

CF Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. CF V was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF V focuses on industries where its management team and founders have experience and insights and can bring significant value to business combinations.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

CF V is sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 70 years. Cantor Fitzgerald Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, commercial real estate and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald Co. is one of the 24 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Cantor Fitzgerald is a leading SPAC sponsor, having completed multiple initial public offerings and announced multiple business combinations through its CF Acquisition platform. For more information, please visit: www.cantor.com.

