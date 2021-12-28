Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (700/21)

As from December 29, 2021, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Trading Symbol Current Market New Market Segment as of effective Segment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MINILCRWDAVA2 GB00BNTRV769 STO Warrants/186 STO Warrants Extend ME/238 MINILCRWDAVA3 GB00BNTSC437 STO Warrants/186 STO Warrants Extend ME/238 MINISCRWDAVA1 GB00BNTRTW79 STO Warrants/186 STO Warrants Extend ME/238 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.