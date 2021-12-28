Index: NOMXI Benchmark Bond Index Information - New composition of NOMXI Benchmark Bond Indexes (12/21)

The monthly review of NASDAQ OMX Iceland Benchmark Bond Indexes has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Monday, January 3, 2022. There are no changes in constituents. Please find attached information on the index constituents and reviewed nominal amounts. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland, telephone +354 525 2850, or e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034950