Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2021) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") VYRE Network's Unnecessary Humor TV comedy channel, which streams within the VYRE App brings on one of today's most popular comedians, Donnell Rawlings as Senior Content Advisor. Donnell was tapped to advise on curating entertaining movie and TV series content, skits, live stream comedy shows, and brand partnerships.

Donnell Rawlings is a comedian, actor, and podcaster that is best known as a cast member on Comedy Central's favorite sketch comedy TV series Chappelle's Show and the HBO drama The Wire.

Rawlings appears in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 , as a contestant in the Comedy Central show Reality Bites Back, as well as appearing in sketches on D.L. Hughley Breaks the News and Howard Stern's Howard TV on Demand. He is also known for some of the funniest animated voices in shows like Black Dynamite and recently in the 2020 Pixar movie Soul as barber Dez.

"I am excited about partnering with a platform that allows me to use my 25 years in comedy with the 25 biggest names in comedy" - Donnell Rawlings

"Donnell is a favorite on the comedy scene in both TV and stand up. This partnership was a no-brainer for us. His wit and industry experience will help turn Unnecessary Humor TV into the next comedy powerhouse. We are anxious to hit the ground laughing" - Lamar Seay, COO

Unnecessary Humor TV is the destination for all things comedy, providing sketch shows, stand-up comedy specials, movies, episodic series and tv shows. Unnecessary Humor takes comedy to the next level giving the world long format shows from today's top comedic influencers and creators. The channel lives inside VYRE Network and is distributed through Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Android, IOS, Smart TV's and the web.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TV s and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently there is a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE's international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

For Further Information Contact:

Cabo Verde Capital, Inc. / VYRE Network

David Hill, President

818-579-2864

info@caboverdecap.com

www.caboverdecap.com

Forward-Looking Statements - This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108575