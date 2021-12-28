One World Publishing: EcomFortunes Announces New Service to Help Consumers and Investors Simplify eCommerce

EcomFortunes is an eCommerce consulting agency that merges technology, skill and strategy with eCommerce to help build, scale and operate profitable stores.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Over 90% of Americans with internet have made at least one purchase online, but it's estimated that over 95% of all purchases - online or in person - will be made through eCommerce by the year 2040. This comes as no surprise thanks to the amazing benefits that e-commerce offers, such as next day delivery, the ability to browse through millions of options with just a click and being able to find the best deals all from the convenience of your home. With so many benefits, one may wonder why any business wouldn't utilize eCommerce.

The truth is nothing is perfect and eCommerce operations still have many things to improve upon. Ecommerce can be incredibly confusing, intimidating, and daunting for any business, but fortunately for them, there are companies and organizations that continue to find solutions and ways to better eCommerce, such as EcomFortunes.com. Below are some of the most common problems users have with eCommerce and how EcomFortunes is actively working to fix them.

Simplicity

Sure, one can take the time to learn eCommerce and set up shop themselves, but that would require a lot of time and energy that busy business people can't afford. Plus, why go through the unnecessary frustration and pain when you can hire the professionals over at EcomFortunes that have years of experience and knowledge to do it for you in a fraction of the time?

EcomFortunes is an eCommerce consulting agency that helps stores grow exponentially, even those starting at ground zero. Their services help start, manage, and scale online stores - meaning that your eCommerce operation is just as convenient as using eCommerce to make a purchase. Their dedicated team works around the clock to find a winning product to drive skyrocket ROI and profits on the best platforms for you to get maximum eyeballs and listings while also overseeing order management and customer service.

Professional Insight

Rather than Google your way through analytics, best eCommerce practices, and search engine optimization, why not let the professionals in those fields be professionals and help you? With decades of accumulated knowledge and experience from their dedicated team, researching products, making selections and procurements, managing your store, and staying on top of customer service will all be taken care of for you by masters in their dedicated fields, giving you more time to focus on your business and what you're a master at.

Reach

Many businesses typically only set up shop using one platform to run their eCommerce operation, but that limits their reach and leaves millions of opportunities lost. EcomFortunes lists your products on an array of platforms tailored to the best fit for you, such as Amazon, Shopify, and Walmart to name a few. EcomFortunes also runs organic ads and social media campaigns, including collaborations with today's top influencers to help drive traffic to your business and maximize profits.

Convenience

It can't get much easier than having everything done for you. EcomFortunes' skilled professionals will process, ship, and manage all orders - including new, returns and refunds.

EcomFortunes also assigns each account a dedicated account manager for unlimited calls and support requests. In addition to personal support, EcomFortunes also gives an in-house support team to serve all customers for their queries and concerns, meaning that no customer will be left unheard.

With how quickly eCommerce is growing in the age of technology, getting a start on utilizing its many benefits to help grow your business is a smart investment for any entrepreneur. Organizations such as Ecom Fortunes have the proven knowledge and experience to make eCommerce hassle free, leaving you more time to sit back and appreciate the profits.

