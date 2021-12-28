Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2021) - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") today announces that it has received total proceeds of approx. $690,500 from the exercise of stock options and warrants between November 5, 2021 to December 22, 2021. The warrants were issued pursuant to private placements that closed in September and October 2018 and August 2020. Accordingly, the Company has issued a total of 5,276,667 shares of common shares since its last update of November 5, 2021. The Aggregate proceeds received from the exercise of the options and warrants will be used for future exploration work on the Company's projects, corporate development and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Company further announces that in conjunction with its recent closing of an $8,587,353 Private placement (December 22, 2021) there were insiders of the Company that participated in the placement by purchasing an aggregate of 434,800 Flow Through Units, for gross proceeds of $100,004, which constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such participation does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

None of the securities issued have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 14 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3.0's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. Fission 3.0 has recently completed an $8 million funding with Red Cloud Securities and are currently planning a winter exploration/drill program on their PLN project. They are also entertaining JV partners with some of their other projects.

