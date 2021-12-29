Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.12.2021
Deutsche Welle liefert Indizien für massive Neubewertung von East Africa Metals!
29.12.2021 | 12:05
Delisting of AS "M Kapitals" bonds from Baltic Bond list

Nasdaq Riga decided on December 29, 2021 to delist AS "M Kapitals" (prior - AS
"Moda kapitals") bonds (Ticker: MOKBFLOT20A, ISIN: LV0000801876) from the
Baltic Bond List. The last trading day of AS "M Kapitals" bonds is set on
December 29, 2021. 

AS "M Kapitals" owns all its issued bonds and based on that has submitted to
the Exchange the application for delisting the bonds before their maturity.
Nasdaq Riga decided to delist AS "M Kapitals" bonds from the Baltic bond List
based on Nasdaq Riga rules "On Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on
the Markets Regulated by the Exchange" 12.2.2. article. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
