Acarix AB: Acarix carries out a directed issue of shares to guarantors in conjunction with completed rights issue

Press release

Malmö, December 29, 2021

Acarix carries out a directed issue of shares to guarantors in conjunction with completed rights issue

Acarix AB ("Acarix" or the "Company") has, as previously announced, completed the rights issue of shares amounting to approximately SEK 79.3 million (the "Rights Issue"), which was announced on 5November 2021 and the outcome of the Rights Issue was announced on 20 December 2021. In connection herewith, the board of directors of Acarix has, in accordance with the guarantee undertakings that have been entered into as part of the Rights Issue, resolved on a directed issue of shares to the guarantors in the Rights Issue who have chosen to receive guarantee commission in the form of newly issued shares in the Company (the "Compensation Issue"). The subscription price in the Compensation Issue is set at SEK 0.75 per share and payment is made through set-off of the guarantors' claims.

As previously communicated in conjunction with the Rights Issue, the guarantors had, in accordance with the guarantee undertakings entered into, the opportunity to choose to receive guarantee commission in the form of cash or newly issued shares in the Company. A number of guarantors have chosen to receive the guarantee commission in the form of newly issued shares. As a result, the Board of Directors has, pursuant to the authorization from the annual general meeting on 11 May 2021, resolved on the Compensation Issue, which comprises a total of 5,142,680 shares. The guarantors who have chosen not to receive guarantee commission in the form of newly issued shares will instead receive a cash amount for each guarantee commitment. The cash part of the guarantee commission amounts to approximately SEK 3.6 million.

Payment in the Compensation Issue is made by setting off the respective guarantor's claim for guarantee commission. The subscription price has been set at SEK 0,75 per share, which corresponds to the subscription price in the Rights Issue. All shares in the Compensation Issue have been subscribed for and allotted. Through the Compensation Issue, the number of shares in Acarix increases by 5,142,680 shares to a total of 251,972,194 shares, and the share capital increases by a total of SEK 51,426.80 to SEK 2,519,721.94. The dilution from the Compensation Issue amounts to approximately 2.04 percent. The above information is calculated on the number of shares outstanding in the Company after registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office of the shares issued in the Rights Issue.

Advisers

Redeye AB is acting as financial adviser and Baker McKenzie is acting as legal adviser to Acarix in connection with the Rights Issue. Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission AB is acting as issuing agent.

Contact person for more information

Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com, Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor system is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor system calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes with 97% confidence. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

Important information

Forward looking statements

Information to distributors

