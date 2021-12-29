Thermic Science International Corporation: Thermic Science Acquires VIPOnline an International Bank and Crypto/Blockchain Clearing & Trust Company, Establishing Hybrid Traditional Banking with Crypto/Blockchain Options for Account Holders, Including Credi

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097, OTC PINK:ENDO), has acquired an International Hybrid Banking Company, VIPOnline Ltd., UK.

https://viponline.uk/

International Bank Account Opening: Business Digital Banking, IBAN/Swift Account Opening

Business Virtual/Prepaid Debit/Credit Card Issuing, Wires/Transfers, Business Credit and Lending.

VIPGo Wallet / Crypto-to-Fiat Conversion/Trading/Quick Swap Services.

International Business Registration in Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, St. Kitts/Nevis, St. Vincent/Grenadines, Belize, BVI, Cayman Islands, Estonia, Lithuania, Malta, Panama, UK, Canada, US.

Now, with full Traditional banking capabilities, Thermic Science (ENDO) intends to expand its footprint on a much larger scale, perhaps faster. Future name changes, and the International Thermic Banking System is born.

Thermic Science (ENDO) President & CEO, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney stated, "With this acquisition it gives an obvious advantage with a full arsenal of international banking services under our belt. Thermic Science (ENDO) is now a serious contender and in a serious position to propel itself beyond our past conglomerate growth considerations. We have already identified our next target acquisition to compliment VIPOnline and our expansion plans, we are in final negotiations, exciting growth times for all our Company shareholders as integration creates more strength for sure!

The new Thermic Banking System initial target $CSi-EDP Crypto ECO-System is bringing our Thermic (ENDO) Conglomerate Plans into a much more vivid reality, new heights, new offerings for all our partners and associates. The plan initially is getting the general public comfortable with online banking, as times change into crypto integration, we are certainly ahead of that curve by offering the international general public full consumer and business, account opening front end & backend traditional and online banking services for both traditional and crypto currency blockchain tracking and reporting.

As in all our acquisitions, Thermic Science intends to Embrace and keep all staff and management in place at VIPOnline, they add to our core team strengths, maintain continuity and successful growth with the combined efforts of both management teams. This core value gives us an inherent advantage over embarrassing bringing in new management. Our Motto is to Expand not to Detract. Grow and acquire our way into Success!

As well, we will provide the $CSi-EDP Crypto ECO-System www.cannabissciencecrypto.com a Major Boost with a full crypto wallet front end & exchange backend crypto currency trading, trust & asset management capabilities, along with mass consumer personal crypto wallet transaction protection through open reporting via the blockchain and all other traditional account reporting & reconciliation services."

VIPOnline Ltd UK

Our products and solutions have no borders - we follow regulations to maintain a high degree of compliance, as well as provide quality customer service and security standards while innovating and offering focused international business services.

For us, simplicity is key, and our clients' needs are our inspiration. When creating our company, brand, and products, we took a fresh look at the basics of business services for startups and added the newest technologies and insights to the modern customer's needs.

Less fuss, more transparency, and flexibility, not to mention better pricing, and full online management is what we came up with. To better serve our worldwide SMEs, we offer the following services: Business Registration and Bank Account opening in Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, St. Kitts/Nevis, St. Vincent/Grenadines, Belize, BVI, Cayman Islands, Estonia, Lithuania, Malta, Panama, UK, Canada, US. Residency and second passport/citizenship in Vietnam, Mexico, Portugal, St. Kitts/Nevis, St. Lucia, and Panama.

The CSi-EDP "Bringing it All Together" as presented four years in a row at the prestigious Harvard GHC Summit. Championed by its Founder and President, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, and Mr. Robert Kane, Director/CFO is a Flagship Success and springboard to much more. Through thick and thin, the CSi-EDP road has been one of perseverance, belief, resilience, intelligence, swiftness, honesty, and the sheer desire to Succeed. 2018 Harvard GHC Summit, Industry Leader Award, for Killing Cancer with Harvard was a pinnacle to launch the Cannabis Science CSi-EDP.

Now, Thermic Science International Corporation (ENDO) is on the cusp of a multi-dimensional growth cycle, progression multiplied, and convergence of assets to monetary flow. These are the precise change triggers the Company has been waiting for and had begun hiring the required staff to handle the growth again.



As previously announced, Thermic Science (ENDO) is in the process of acquiring Cannabis Science Inc., (CSi-EDP), Thermic Coating Systems Ltd. (UK), and Litcoat Electroluminescent Paint Systems. The Company has voted to change its name to Thermic Science International. A firm move to solidify its Entrepreneurial SPAC status, IB and now Full Crypto-Currency ECO System Pioneers.

