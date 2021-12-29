Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be introducing three new dishes In the first quarter of 2022.

Two new frozen entrees include a convenient heat n' eat Boosh Breakfast Bowl and Buddha Bowl. Ingredients for the breakfast bowl include potato vegetable hash, vegan sausage crumble and scrambled tofu "eggs". The Buddha Bowl ingredients include our proprietary non-GMO organic rice blend with a miso tahini sauce, a variety of fresh and roasted veggies, fresh edamame and lupin bean grits.

The new refrigerated item is Sweet n' Sour "Chicken", which is suggested to be served over a bed of rice or noodles. The dish includes a delicious tangy sauce with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions and peppers and a great new vegan "chicken" (which we source locally) that tastes and looks like dark chicken meat.

"Lupin beans are the latest craze in plant-based eating because they have about a third more protein per square inch than many other beans and legumes. Plus, they have practically no starch, so they won't spike your blood sugar, and will stave off hunger," states Boosh Founder and President Connie Marples.

Connie continues, "Our research and development team along with our consulting chefs are working on new products to launch in the first half of 2022. At any given time, we have approximately twenty different items in various stages of experimentation. We are constantly analyzing the marketplace to anticipate what consumers will want next. Several years ago, consumers were content with having various types of plant-based "meat" dishes to enjoy as burgers. Today consumers want more new and exciting entrees, which Boosh is constantly providing. We want to make it easy for people to transition to a more plant-based diet, and as a result we'll continue to add to our growing line of innovative, healthy family-oriented plant-based meals."

Boosh is combining its research, analysis, and its empirical data that is generated from a sales prospective with the research and development created by our chefs on new products to increase the likelihood of success in the marketplace.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer 24 plant-based SKU's ranging from frozen meals, to refrigerated entrees to shelf stable Mac & Cheezes, and are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

