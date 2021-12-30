London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - Darkhorse Technologies Ltd ("Darkhorse") announces (further to its press release of November 22, 2021) the launch of Darkhorse Film Studios a pioneering new Film & TV Digital platform independently funded by the Digital Currency, FilmCoin ("FilmCoin").

Darkhorse, through its newly formed subsidiary Darkhorse Films Ltd. ("Darkhorse Films"), of which Darkhorse owns 50%, will operate the production of film and TV content, e-commerce digital platforms, NFT marketplace, tokenomics, distribution and payment channels commencing with the first motion picture production, Tales From The Trap in January 2022.

As of 08:00 GMT on the 01st January 2022, FilmCoin will offer up to 90,000,000 Utility Tokens on general sale (the "Public Pre-Sale") for: GBP £0.32p (USD $0.42c) per utility token ("Tokens"). The sale of Tokens by FilmCoin will finance the production of Film and TV digital content across the Darkhorse Films digital platforms. Darkhorse does not have an ownership interest in FilmCoin.

Empowering Filmmakers and Fans Worldwide: FilmCoin is the world's first of its kind Initial Dex Offering (IDO). FilmCoin is a blockchain-powered film creation and television production cryptocurrency that unites the film and television industry with the world of digital assets, including blockchain, cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens and decentralised finance.

FilmCoin aims to challenge the existing status quo of the film industry. Big Hollywood studios have historically dominated large scale productions; FilmCoin has created a fresh and engaging way to finance movies. Specifically designed for fair and accurate financing throughout the various stages of the film and television production cycles, FilmCoin streamlines the process, intelligently 'trimming the fat' to maximise profit potential. Revenue collection and dissemination is instantaneous, benefitting both industry professionals and token holders with blockchain security and total financial and commercial transparency.

Token holders will have the option to effortlessly buy, sell, swap and trade FilmCoin Tokens and enjoy the e-commerce platform, digital marketplace and a proprietary NFT platform. Additional benefits include exclusive VIP competitions and airdrops to Token holders' Digital Wallets, including exciting opportunities to secure memorabilia, meet film stars or even appear in a film production.

FilmCoin's advocates and Senior Executives include the highly acclaimed Actor and Producer Terry Stone (Rise Of The Footsoldier, Rollin With The Nines, Anuvahood), social media influencer and music artist, ImJustBait and Danish Chaudhry; co-founder of the Bitcoin.com Exchange and the current CEO of the centralised cryptocurrency exchange FMFW.io. (Mr. Chaudhry is also a director of Darkhorse). With her extensive knowledge of the movie industry, Courtenay Semel; Executive Producer and daughter of the former Warner Bros US CEO Terry Semel will lead FilmCoin in the US.

Terry Stone, said, "FilmCoin's immediate goal is to be the industry's disruptive cryptocurrency of choice and empower filmmakers and fans alike. We aim to give creatives from around the world control over their own rights to revenue, rewards and royalties with unencumbered financial transparency."

Courtenay Semel, commented, "I'm extremally excited to be working alongside Terry and the whole FilmCoin team, I believe the movie industry has no option but to fully embrace blockchain technology and digital currencies, FilmCoin will change the way movies are financed and monetised around the world. Facebook has already invested heavily in the metaverse, its growing at an expediential speed, FilmCoin is most defiantly the underpinning cryptocurrency of choice."

Danish Chaudhry, CEO FMFW.io and strategic advisor at FilmCoin, said, "The closing of the FilmCoin Angel Token sale speaks for itself, willing participants can sometimes be dissatisfied with the opportunity to partake in quality IDO's, as DEX token sales do essentially sell out in a matter of minutes or even seconds, leaving little chance for the public to actually contribute and acquire these types of tokens, at FMFW.io we aim to assist the FILMCOIN team with their tokenomics, business strategy and exchange listings, once the team close this General Public Sale we will offer our traders the opportunity to participate in the official FILMCOIN DEX Offering."

FilmCoin's exciting 2022/23 Production Slate includes:

Tales From The Trap: The FilmCoin backed inaugural motion picture. A gritty no holds barred look inside the world of youths growing up on UK Streets and Council Estates. Tales of Gang Culture, Fashion, Music, Knife & Gun Crime, County Line Drug Deals, and a story of Friendship and Loyalty that runs deeper than any Family. https://talesfromthetrap.com/

Requiem For A King: The Rise and Fall of The Shah of Iran, Written & Directed by the Oscar Winning Guy Nativ.

King of Crime: The story of one of the world's greatest criminals of all time, John Palmer.

The Claus Supremacy: Children's animated Christmas family film from the producers of Saving Santa & Nativity.

About The FilmCoin IDO : In essence, the FilmCoin Utility Token's Initial DEX Offering is a robust successor to the older ICOs and IEOs of the past. The FilmCoin IDO is a highly administered and governed utility token offering, the FilmCoin IDO will offer sustainability and create a legal framework around its digital asset backed projects. The FilmCoin IDO has, in theory, a few powerful benefits, including: Industry-leading transaction speeds for FilmCoin token holders, Immediate and growing liquidity pools, a robust due-diligence processes (to be conducted by a recognised exchange), quick and governed access to both centralised and decentralised project funding, a highly secure & scalable business model, tried & tested technology and manageable units ready for mass adoption.

About FilmCoin : FilmCoin is independent to Darkhorse Technologies Ltd and is a world's first IDO of its kind and one of the world's first blockchain controlled, film creation and television production powered cryptocurrencies. The FilmCoin is specifically designed for fair and accurate financing throughout the various stages of the film and television production cycles, and where revenue collection and dissemination is instantaneous. The FilmCoin smart contracts remove the need for the intermediaries who may devalue any profit potential, FilmCoin's aim is to be the tool that will empower creatives and give them total control over their own rights to revenue, rewards and royalties. By using FilmCoin as the film and television industries currency of choice, the blockchain managed smart contracts will guarantee that, "no preference" regulations are implemented and all industry professionals will have unencumbered financial transparency across all FilmCoin projects.

About Darkhorse Film Studios Ltd : Darkhorse Film Studios Ltd is a Business to Business (B2B) FinTech and Digital Entertainment subsidiary of Darkhorse Technologies Limited and Empire Pictures Limited. The Company has established itself as a market leading service provider to the multibillion-dollar industries of film and television production and the digital asset industry. Using sophisticated technology, we have bridged the commercialisation gap between cryptocurrency and filmmaking, by uniting these billion-dollar industries Darkhorse is now able to monetize its highly scalable diversified film and television production business. Contact: IR Manager Darkhorse Technologies Ltd All Enquiries - corporateservices@darkhorsetek.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the timing and ability to enter into any additional acquisitions and expand our business, as well as the size of future revenue or trading volume or future access to capital markets. Although Darkhorse Technologies Ltd and its subsidiary companies believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Darkhorse Technologies Ltd and its subsidiary companies do not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions, our ability to access the capital markets on terms acceptable to us, or at all, our ability to comply with our contractual covenants, including in respect of our debt and other risks detailed from time to time in Darkhorse Technologies Ltd reports filed on SEDAR.

