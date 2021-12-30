Cyberlux Corporation Announces Mr. Paul "NURK" Nurkkala as Chief Test Pilot and Member of the Cyberlux Technical Advisory Board to Help Drive the Company's UAS Acquisitions and Strategic IP Development in the High Growth UAS Market Segment

The Company announces that the FlightEye UAS business unit has appointed Drone Racing League World Champion Mr. Paul Nurkkala as Chief Test Pilot and Technical Advisory Board Member to advance the FlightEye Products, Business Model and Strategic Intellectual Property Development.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries with advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), LED lighting solutions, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, announced that Mr. Paul "NURK" Nurkkala, Worldwide Champion of the Drone Racing League's (DRL) 2018 season, and 2021 DRL Race Season Commentator, has joined the Company as its FlightEye Chief Test Pilot and Technical Advisory Board Member. Mr. Nurkkala, known professionally as "NURK", brings to Cyberlux the very highest levels of flight skills of any pilot in the international UAS industry today. NURK's UAS piloting skills, extended from his World Champion Drone Racing League achievement to Drone Cinematography, are highly respected within the Film Industry and across the entire UAS industry as reflected by the 132,000 subscribers to his massive video library of UAS flight documentaries ( NURK.TV ). Whether presenting a flight evaluation of the most sophisticated Professional Cinema FPV Drone, or exploring the flight envelope of the world's fastest custom race drones, Mr. Nurkkala's remote piloting skills have become legendary. NURK's deep skills and vast experience in all areas of UAS technology and his strategic intellectual property contributions will now be a force multiplier for the Cyberlux FlightEye UAS business unit.

In August 2021, Cyberlux Corporation launched the FlightEye Unmanned Aircraft Systems business unit to leverage its core technology capability to provide compact, next-generation military-grade UAS products and drone solution packages built around proprietary Cyberlux LED lighting, infrared night vision capability, thermal sensor technology, "eye-in-the-sky" monitoring capabilities, and LiDAR mapping and perception technologies. The FlightEye business unit is immediately focused on existing Department of Defense (DoD) requirements and existing Broad Area Announcement (BAA) research and development opportunities, including geofencing capabilities, "observe and monitor" alert systems, collision avoidance capabilities, beyond-line-of-sight operations, urban area operations, operating system support for multiple drone operation and traffic management, and other critical priorities such as weight optimization and energy efficiency.

In September 2021, the Company announced that Mr. Larson Isely, one of the core technical contributors to the Cyberlux illumination patents and technology platform that underpins the Cyberlux Department of Defense (DoD) products, had rejoined Cyberlux Corporation to lead the FlightEye UAS business unit and drive Cyberlux to industry leadership in the UAS market, including patentable UAS-related technology and strategic intellectual property. Mr. Isely has immediately contributed through intellectual property development and technology breakthroughs across numerous domains, including Big Data, Machine Learning, Advanced Analytics, Guidance and Control Systems, Visible and Covert Illumination Technology and Aircraft Avionics.

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt stated:

"We have searched all year for the best Chief Test Pilot who can literally take our UAS hardware and software to the limits and help us drive our technical development to the bleeding edge. We are extremely excited to have World Champion Mr. Nurkkala, the highest caliber UAS pilot in the world, on our team to drive our technical capability and accelerate the strategic intellectual property development of our FlightEye business unit."

Cyberlux Corporation EVP and UAS General Manager Larson Isely stated:

"The rapidly evolving UAS industry will soon be infused with many additional technologies previously applied only within manned aviation. Our Cyberlux UAS customers demand the highest levels of defect-free functionality which we believe are achieved through adherence to the tried-and-true processes associated with the development of military grade systems and man-rated space flight. With Paul having joined our Cyberlux Team as UAS Chief Test Pilot, and having accepted a seat on our Technical Advisory Board, I am now certain that all Cyberlux UAS solutions will set new industry standards for superior quality, functionality and autonomy."

Mr. Nurkkala commented:

"Over the past decade, my UAS piloting skills have allowed me to win the Drone Racing League World Championship in competition against a field of the world's finest pilots. Along the way, I have gained flight experience with all the best hardware and software available across the UAS industry. Now I have the ability to bring this know-how and capability to the Cyberlux FlightEye development and testing processes, which will propel new technologies forward and help define the future of UAS. Having built a career operating high performance drones, I look forward to working with the Cyberlux team to "Harness the Future."

Cyberlux Chief Test Pilot Paul "NURK" Nurkkala's 2021 UAS FPV Cinematography Highlights:

To learn more about Mr. Nurkkala, please refer to his career profile on LinkedIn as follows: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-nurkkala/

Going forward, Cyberlux Corporation is "Harnessing the Future" by leading digital transformation across global industries, by driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, with growth from current and future technology developments, including fundamental organic growth from the Company's four business units - FlightEye Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Advanced Lighting Systems, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and Infrastructure Software Solutions - all driving Cyberlux to be a leading digital technology growth company.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board:CYBL), a digital technology platform company providing advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), LED lighting solutions, renewable energy, infrastructure technology, and Software-as-a-Service solutions to U.S. government agencies, commercial markets and international opportunities. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Cyberlux Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/680171/Cyberlux-Corporation-Announces-Mr-Paul-NURK-Nurkkala-as-Chief-Test-Pilot-and-Member-of-the-Cyberlux-Technical-Advisory-Board-to-Help-Drive-the-Companys-UAS-Acquisitions-and-Strategic-IP-Development-in-the-High-Growth-UAS-Market-Segment