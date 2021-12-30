The "Global Pneumatic Actuator Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pneumatic actuator market is poised to grow by $758.67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.48%
This study identifies the capitalization of growth momentum in oil and gas pipeline market as one of the prime reasons driving the pneumatic actuator market growth during the next few years.
The market is driven by the increasing use of pneumatic actuators in food and beverage industry for sterile applications and emerging applications of pneumatic actuators in biomedical industry.
The report on the pneumatic actuator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The pneumatic actuator market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.
The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pneumatic actuator market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Crane Co., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rotork Plc, and SMC Corp.
Also, the pneumatic actuator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Quarter-turn pneumatic actuator Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Multi-turn pneumatic actuator Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Linear pneumatic actuator Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Chemical and petrochemical industry Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oil and gas industry Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power generation industry Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mining industry Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Crane Co.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Flowserve Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Rotork Plc
- SMC Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rxts7
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005166/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900