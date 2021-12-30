The "Global Pneumatic Actuator Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pneumatic actuator market is poised to grow by $758.67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.48%

This study identifies the capitalization of growth momentum in oil and gas pipeline market as one of the prime reasons driving the pneumatic actuator market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the increasing use of pneumatic actuators in food and beverage industry for sterile applications and emerging applications of pneumatic actuators in biomedical industry.

The report on the pneumatic actuator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The pneumatic actuator market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pneumatic actuator market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Crane Co., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rotork Plc, and SMC Corp.

Also, the pneumatic actuator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Quarter-turn pneumatic actuator Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Multi-turn pneumatic actuator Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Linear pneumatic actuator Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Chemical and petrochemical industry Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oil and gas industry Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power generation industry Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mining industry Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Crane Co.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corp.

General Electric Co.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Rotork Plc

SMC Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rxts7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005166/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900