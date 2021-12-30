DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.12.2021 / 17:12

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Daimler Truck Holding AG Street: Fasanenweg 10 Postal code: 70771 City: Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PW78JIYOUBSR24

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 23 Dec 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.14 % 4.996383008454 % 5.13 % 822951882 Previous notification 0.17 % 5.01 % 5.18 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000DTR0CK8 0 1124896 0.00 % 0.14 % Total 1124896 0.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Call Option From 18.03.2022 to 20.12.2024 at any time 8693500 1.06 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 616530 0.07 % Equity Call Option 15.12.2023 at any time 100000 0.01 % Total 9410030 1.14 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Retail Structured Product From 02.02.2067 to 20.12.2071 at any time Cash 183 0 % Equity Call Option 17.06.2022 at any time Cash 42547 0.01 % Equity Swap 10.11.2022 at any time Cash 1685 0 % Compound Option From 29.03.2022 to 03.06.2024 at any time Cash 5611 0 % Equity Put Option From 18.03.2022 to 19.12.2025 at any time Physical 3295000 0.40 % Retail Structured Product - Note 26.11.2027 at any time Cash 51912 0.01 % Equity Call Option From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 1962408 0.24 % Equity Put Option From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 529620 0.06 % Equity Call Option 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 5469948 0.66 % Equity Call Option 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 8259960 1.00 % Equity Call Option 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 12088924 1.47 % Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 5469948 0.66 % Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 8259960 1.00 % Equity Put Option* 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 12088924 1.47 % Equity Put Option* 15.12.2023 at any time Physical 100000 0.01 % Total 31707798 3.85 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Finance S. A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 3.15% of the voting rights in Daimler Truck Holding AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date

29 Dec 2021



