Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2021) - ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SZM) ("ScoZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Scotia Mine Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) with an effective date of November 16, 2021.

The President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, commented: "The Scotia Mine's updated NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report filed today on SEDAR demonstrates notably improved economics compared to the 2020 PFS, with a reduced average C1 cash cost of US$0.50/lb and an after-tax Internal Rate of Return of 67%. With the Gypsum added as the mine's third revenue stream, the operation now has a compelling payback period of only 1.3-years and an expected free cash flow of $55 million in the first three years."

Highlights of the Pre-Feasibility Study ("2021 PFS") are tabled below, with additional details of the NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on www.sedar.com under ScoZinc's profile and on the Company's website at www.ScoZinc.com.

Table 1: Pre-Feasibility Study Highlights

Pre-Tax Net Present Value (Discount Rate 8%) $174M Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return 69% After-Tax Net Present Value (Discount Rate 8%) $128M After-Tax Internal Rate of Return 67% EBITDA (Annual Average) $18M Payback Period (Years) 1.3 Free Cash Flow (Cumulative First 3 Years) $55M Pre-Production CAPEX (incl $2.7M Contingency) $30.6M Metal Production Zinc (5 Year Annual Average) 35M lbs Metal Production Lead (5 Year Annual Average) 15M lbs Zinc Concentrate Grade (LOM Average) 57% Lead Concentrate Grade (LOM Average) 71% Processing Throughput Rate (Tonnes Per Day) 2,700 Life of Mine ("LOM") Duration 14.3 Years Base Metal Ore Reserves Mined (LOM Total) 13.66Mt Zinc Ore Grade (LOM Average) 2.03% Zn Lead Ore Grade (LOM Average) 1.10% Pb Gypsum Reserves Mined (LOM Total) 5.18Mt Gypsum Grade (LOM Average) 91.8% Net Revenue After Royalty & Treatment Charges $875M Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes $357M C1 Costs Over LOM 1 US$0.50/lb Total Operating Cost (Per Tonne Milled LOM) $52.51/t All-In-Sustaining-Cost (ZnEq)1, 2 US$0.52/lb Zinc Price (LOM Average) US$1.22/lb Lead Price (LOM Average) US$1.04/lb Gypsum Crude Price (LOM Average) US$8.60/t Foreign Exchange Rate (CAD: USD) 0.80

All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted

1 After Lead credits deducted

2 All-In-Sustaining-Costs ("AISC") are C1 Costs plus Sustaining Capital and Financing Costs

Qualified Persons

The 2021 PFS was prepared by MineTech International Limited ("MineTech") with assistance from ScoZinc technical personnel and extracts from the 6th July 2020 PFS prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), MineTech, SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. ("SRK"), and Terrane Geoscience Inc. ("Terrane").

The contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by:

Patrick Hannon M.A.Sc., P.Eng. of MineTech International Limited, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Hannon is responsible for, and has reviewed and approved the 2021 PFS numbers presented in this news release.

Jason Baker P.Eng. of ScoZinc Limited, and Mark Haywood B.Eng. (Mining Engineering) Hons, LL.B of ScoZinc Mining Ltd. are responsible for, and have reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical content of this news release.

