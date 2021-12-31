Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Closes Financing for a Total of $1,496,500

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement originally announced on November 17, 2021, consisting of 150,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.40 per share for gross proceeds of $60,000. Each Flow-Through unit consists of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow common share at the price of $0.75 for 36 months after closing.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration expenses on the Company's mineral properties in Atlantic Canada.

All securities issued in connection with the flow through Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring April 24, 2022. The closing of this private placement financing is subject to final TSX-V approval. This flow-through private placement, originally announced on November 17, 2021, is now closed.

Christopher Anderson a director and/or officer of the Company, participated in the Offering constituting a related party transaction pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R Anderson"

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson

"Always be positive, strive for solutions, and never give up"

President CEO Director

Investor Relations:

Andrew Job

1-416-628-1560

IR@GreatAtlanticResources.com

Office Line 604-488-3900

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/680336/Great-Atlantic-Resources-Closes-Financing-for-a-Total-of-1496500