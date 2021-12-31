Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VIRALA ACQUISITION COMPANY PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2021 31 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES VIRALA ACQUISITION COMPANY PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Virala Acquisition Company Plc's name to Purmo Group Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 3 January 2022. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from VACSPAC to PURMO and the Company's issuer code from VAC to PURMO. Updated identifiers: New company name: Purmo Group Plc New trading code: PURMO New issuer code: PURMO ISIN code: FI4000507488 Orderbook ID: 227936 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services