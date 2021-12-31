Anzeige
WKN: A3CTQ4 ISIN: FI4000507488 Ticker-Symbol: 4M9 
Frankfurt
30.12.21
08:01 Uhr
13,900 Euro
+0,550
+4,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRALA ACQUISITION COMPANY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRALA ACQUISITION COMPANY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.12.2021 | 10:17
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VIRALA ACQUISITION COMPANY PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2021   31 DECEMBER 2021   SHARES

VIRALA ACQUISITION COMPANY PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER
CODES 

The change of Virala Acquisition Company Plc's name to Purmo Group Plc will be
valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 3 January 2022. At
the same time Company's trading code will be changed from VACSPAC to PURMO and
the Company's issuer code from VAC to PURMO. 

Updated identifiers:

New company name: Purmo Group Plc
New trading code: PURMO
New issuer code: PURMO
ISIN code: FI4000507488
Orderbook ID: 227936



Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
