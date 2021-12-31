IRLAB Therapeutics: Board Member Leaves IRLAB for Another Assignment

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA)

IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A). Martin Nicklasson has announced his intention to leave the board in January 2022. The background to this decision is his new role as chairman of the board in another company.

According to IRLAB's articles of association, the board shall consist of at least three (3) and at most (10) members. When Nicklasson leaves the board, it will consist of five (5) members, and will thus continue to fulfill this requirement up to the next annual general meeting in May 2022, when a new board shall be chosen.

"On behalf of the board and shareholders I would like to extend a hearty thank-you to Martin for his valuable input to board activities this past year," says Gunnar Olsson, IRLAB's chairman of the board. "2021 has been a transformative period in IRLAB's development. Our successful license deal with mesdopetam and the regulatory approvals for the start of the Phase IIb study with pirepemat have given us a completely new basis for achieving IRLAB's long-term goals."

For more information

Gunnar Olsson, Chair of the board

Phone: +46 70 576 14 02

E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is a Swedish research and development company that focuses on discovery and development of novel treatments in Parkinson's disease. The company's most advanced drug candidates, Mesdopetam (IRL790), licensed to Ipsen, and Pirepemat (IRL752), have completed Phase IIa studies and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's disease: involuntary movements (PD-LIDs), psychosis (PD-P) and symptoms linked to cognitive decline such as impaired balance and increased risk of falls (PD-Falls). Through its proprietary research platform, the Integrative Screening Process (ISP), IRLAB has discovered and developed all its projects within Parkinson's disease and will have an ability to also discover drug candidates for other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), where large and growing medical needs exist. In addition to the Phase IIb clinical candidates, the ISP platform has also generated several CNS programs that are now in preclinical phases. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. More information is found on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

Board member leaves IRLAB for another assignment

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/680352/Board-Member-Leaves-IRLAB-for-Another-Assignment