Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Opens Its First "The Medi-Collective" in London, Ontario With Co-Located Guardian Pharmacy

The Clinic is Accepting New Patients as of Today and Doors Will Be Open January 4th, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FRA:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to open its next The Medi-Collective ("TMC") clinic location in London, Ontario. As of today, the clinic is accepting new patients.

The fully renovated 3,400 square foot location will offer family medicine, teledermatology and paramedical services such as chiropractor, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy and custom bracing orthotics. There are currently five family doctors on staff with plans to hire general practice and specialist physicians to accommodate additional services in the coming months. Support medical staff are equipped through Empower's partnership with MedX Health Corporation to facilitate teledermatology appointments. The Company plans to open additional specialist services in line with operations at other TMC clinics. TMC has also subleased space to Guardian Pharmacies, allowing for onsite pharmaceutical services and products.

"Our team has made immense progress in growing our footprint this year despite the operational and logistical challenges brought on by the pandemic and supply chain crisis," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "We are now servicing patients in multiple Ontario communities and establishing TMC as an emerging medical service provider in Canada's most populous province. Heading into 2022 we're focused on completing the construction and acquisition of additional locations, expanding our specialist service offerings, and increasing the number of patients serviced by TMC."

"TMC's first London location is an impressive facility that we're proud to bring to the community," added Dr. Jordan Rabinowitz and Dr. Aviv Tsimerman. "Now more than ever Canadians need access to convenient, high-quality healthcare. TMC goes beyond meeting this need by providing a truly integrated, localized healthcare experience."

Empower Clinics plans to leverage its subsidiary network's products and services to offer a genuinely integrated patient experience. This includes offering patients access to products such as Kai Care specimen collection devices and MediSure diabetic management solutions.

TMC Clinic Pipeline Update

Operational - 7

In Development & Construction - 5

In Acquisition - 8

TMC London Clinic

Address: 94 Fanshawe Park Rd E. London, ON N5X 4C5

Email: 94Fanshawe@themedicollective.com

Phone: 519-667-7081

ABOUT THE MEDI-COLLECTIVE:

The Medi-Collective (TMC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Empower Clinics, is a multi-disciplinary group of medical practitioners dedicated to applying a collaborative working model with the goal of delivering effective community healthcare and positive wellness. Our practice starts and ends with the people who make up our community. From our top-quality practitioners striving for excellence every day, to each and every client we care for. Together, we're all healthy. We believe that effective healthcare is as much a mental approach as a physical one. By bringing together the power of positive attitudes with the most advanced medical methodologies we create the best possible opportunity to produce the best possible outcomes for everyone involved, physically and mentally.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

