Wuhan General Group, Inc.: M2Bio Rolls Out Sustainable Packaging for Liviana

M2Bio Sciences is pleased to announce the rollout of its sustainable packaging solution - Hempcelium to be piloted and implemented by it's Liviana Extra Virgin Olive Oil brand. The state-of-the-art sustainable packaging is customized to fit its Extra Virgin Olive Oil glass bottles. The solution is a Hempcelium transport packaging foam made from hemp agri-waste and mushroom mycelium.

Hempcelium is a unique composite that outperforms most other sustainable alternatives currently available. The Hempcelium packaging structure is completely organic and can be grown into almost any shape, making it as versatile as styrofoam or polystyrene, less the damage and pollution that comes from using a conventional synthetic material. Because Hempcelium is grown and not produced with chemical compounds that need large amounts of energy to synthesize, the carbon footprint is very low, and there are zero industrial chemical byproducts emitted that are harmful to the natural environment, our water, ecosystems, food-chains and human health.

The unique Hempcelium composite has been developed in-house by its team of engineers at the M2Bio Sustainability Labs during 2021 and is ready for the South African market. The company is in the process of obtaining all necessary legal and copyrights pertaining to the trademark name Hempcelium. M2Bio Sciences' Intellectual Property and Trademark legal team expects the process to be successfully concluded in Q1 2022.

"When you get the product with the packaging you are able to crumble up the Hempcelium foam into your garden bed or soil to decompose and support the health of your vegetation. Hempcelium serves an important function in the decomposition of organic matter in the soil. Research has demonstrated that it acts as a filter, removing groundwater contaminants and pollutants. It has shown potential to remove industrial toxins from the soil, which includes pesticides, chlorine, dioxin (a highly toxic environmental pollutant) as well as PCBs (highly toxic industrial compounds). In the garden, Hempcelium helps to increase nutrients available to plants, improve water efficiency, reduce erosion by acting as a cellular net, and promote root growth by adding oxygen to the soil and releasing nitrogen, phosphate, and other micronutrients. Simply put, it has a ton of benefits." - Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

Hempcelium packaging solution for single & multiple bottles

Mr. Robinson continues: "We and our customers are increasingly aware of the importance of sustainable and biodegradable materials. As a company, it has been at the core of product development to ensure all of our materials and ingredients adhere to such standards. We are now proud to take it to the next level, and deliver our own innovative solution to our customers, by introducing our sustainable packaging foam to one of our brands, Liviana."

In addition, M2Bio is developing multiple packaging solutions for its other product lines and brands - Medspresso and Dr. AnnaRx, which will be ready during the course of 2022.

"This will be a watershed moment for the sustainability drive globally. M2Bio will licence the technology to the rest of the world, with the goal of reducing and replacing synthetics entirely. We are super stoked for what comes next' - Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

Hempcelium packaging solution for Dr. AnnaRx products

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, and Liviana brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

