AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $ 1.7 Million

Y-T-D sales total approximately $28.7 million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling approximately $1,760,000.

Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $28.7 million. Sales are not taken as revenue until the order ships to the customer. Equipment from this order totaling approximately $864,000 shipped December 30, 2021. The remaining equipment will ship in the first quarter 0f 2022.

The new orders consisted of the following equipment:

Three Taylor THDC955 loaded container handlers shipping to customers in Southern California.

Taylor THDC955 loaded container handler

Two ASV RT-75HDs track skid steer loaders shipping to a construction company in Northern California. The machines are shipping with six attachments, which include a post pounder, two grapple buckets, a posthole auger, a mastication head, and a trencher.

ASV RT-75HD

One Taylor T1023 wheel loader. Wheel loaders are four-wheel-drive earthmoving machines used primarily to load loose materials with a front-mounted bucket.

Taylor T1023 wheel loader

One Taylor TYC950 loaded container handler and one THDC955 loaded container handler along with two Taylor GT60 6,000-pound capacity diesel forklifts shipping to a dry port in Southern California. A dry port is an inland intermodal terminal directly connected by road or rail to a seaport, operating as a center for the transshipment of sea cargo to inland destinations.

One Taylor TECSP-155H empty container handler capable of stacking empty containers five high will ship to a customer in Southern California.

