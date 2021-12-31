Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2021) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. ("NCM"), the Manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds and alternative funds ("NCM Investments"), announced today that year end distributions have been declared for the following funds:

$6.9801 per unit for NCM Norrep Fund

$0.6374 per unit for NCM Conservative Income Portfolio

$1.4625 per unit for NCM Balanced Income Portfolio

$1.9724 per unit for NCM Growth & Income Portfolio

All year end distributions are payable on Dec 31, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business on Dec 30, 2021.

Unitholders with questions regarding the tax treatment of year end distributions should consult with their own tax advisors or contact their local office of the Canada Revenue Agency and, where applicable, the provincial taxation authorities.

NCM Asset Management Ltd. is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit ncminvestments.com for more details.

* Based on the F Series; rates may differ for other series.

