- (PLX AI) - Julius Baer Group to sell Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd in a management buyout.
- • The parties have signed a corresponding agreement, according to which the transaction shall be completed in Q1 2022
- • Julius Baer acquired Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd in February 2017
- • The company, which has always been profitable, has since developed successfully under the unchanged leadership with assets under management doubling
- • The current Wergen & Partner team of six people will continue to independently serve the clients of Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd that are booked with various custodian banks
- • The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price
