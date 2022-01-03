Anzeige
Montag, 03.01.2022
Der Gold-Penny gleich für den Start ins neue Jahr!
GlobeNewswire
03.01.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Purmo Group

Jan 3, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Purmo Group Plc
shares (short name: PURMO) commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. Purmo
Group is a mid cap company within the Industrials sector. Purmo Group Plc is
going public after the merger with Virala Acquisition Company Plc (ticker:
VACSPAC) and the name of Virala Acquisition Company Plc will change to Purmo
Group Plc at the same time. The acquisition of Purmo Group by Virala
Acquisition Company (short name: VACSPAC) is the first acquisition and listing
following a business combination by a SPAC, a Special Acquisition Company, on
Nasdaq Nordic markets. Virala Acquisition Company Plc was the first SPAC to be
listed on the SPAC segment of Nasdaq Helsinki on June 29, 2021. 

Purmo Group is a leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions in
Europe. We provide complete heating and cooling solutions to residential and
non-residential buildings, including radiators, towel warmers, underfloor
heating, convectors, valves and controls. Our mission is to be the global
leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions. Our 3,500 employees
operate through 46 locations in 21 countries, manufacturing and distributing
top quality products and solutions to customers in more than 100 countries
globally. www.purmogroup.com 

John Peter Leesi, CEO of Purmo Group, comments: "Since the merger of VAC and
Purmo Group was announced in September 2021, the need for energy-efficient and
sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions has intensified further. With our
broad product offering and brands recognized for quality and innovation, we are
uniquely positioned to offer the market the smartest possible indoor climate
systems and solutions. Our growth ambitions are clear. Together with our
leadership team and committed employees, and supported by our longstanding
relationships with wholesalers across Europe, Russia and China, we feel
comfortable on our new journey ahead. I am very excited to start Purmo Group's
next phase and to lead Purmo Group as a publicly listed company with a clear
ambition to become the global market leader in indoor climate comfort
solutions." 

"We are excited to welcome Purmo Group on Nasdaq Helsinki as a result of the
first combination agreement done by a SPAC in Finland", said Henrik Husman,
President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We congratulate Virala Acquisition Company on
the successful acquisition, and we look forward to support Purmo Group as a
listed company." 

"Since the launch of SPACs last year, we have welcomed six SPACs across our
Nordic Main Markets. SPACs compliment IPOs and direct listings as successful
ways to enter the public market. It is fantastic to see that Finnish Virala
Acquisition Company found a company and merged with Purmo Group, becoming our
first de-SPAC," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. 

Purmo Group is the first company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2022. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
