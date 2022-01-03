Scientists in China have developed a cell with an open-circuit voltage of 0.673 V, a short-circuit current of 23.7 mA per cm2, and a fill factor of 66.8%. They improved the quality of the antimony selenosulfide films by using alkali metal fluorides.Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and Wuhan University have developed a solar cell based on antimony selenosulfide (Sb2(S,Se)3). They claim the new cell is the most efficient PV device ever to be built based on antimony. They said the cell is the first serious candidate to approach commercial production among ...

