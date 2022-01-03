Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Brighter AB (1/22)

With effect from January 10, 2022, the unit rights in Brighter AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 19, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: BRIG UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017134463 Order book ID: 244520 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 10, 2022, the paid subscription units in Brighter AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: BRIG BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017134471 Order book ID: 244519 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB