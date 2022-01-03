Cannagistics, Inc., Updates Product Line

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Cannagistics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CNGT) (the "Company" or "Cannagistics") is poised to start its marketing and promotion of its new product line in the 1st Quarter of 2022.

Jim Morrison has been appointed President/CEO of the Company, as well as already being appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Rob Gietl has left the company to pursue other ventures.

Mr. Morrison was the former President of L'Oreal for nine years where he acquired Redken and Matrix and led top line growth of over 20% per year. He is extremely well versed in all segments of the personal care industry as well as all channels of distribution. Prior to L'Oreal Jim was C.E.O. of Graham Webb, one of the most successful startups in the hair care industry. Following L'Oreal, Morrison spent four years as C.E.O. of Sexy Hair Concepts. He also headed up the first celebrity-based shopping app. as C.E.O. of StarShop in a partnership with SPRINT. With his extensive background and experience as President of the Company he is uniquely qualified to lead the Company into this enormously lucrative area.

The Company's current products include:

ImmuniZinTM (Immune Booster) containing a FDA cleared formulation and ingredient for immune boosting and T-cell enhancement

Canagel® - (Anhydrous Hydrogel Composition and delivery system). Revolutionary, patented, oral transmucosal delivery of CBD/Phycannabionoids in the form of an oral strip that melts in the mouth.

Veterinary Cannabinoid and Menthol Compositions and Methods

KidzStrips® - Thin Film Toothpaste Strip, United States Patent and European Patent

HydroSoil® -Water retaining Hemp enhanced fertilizer, water plant once every two weeks

IcyEase - Adhesive Ice Pack for muscle/joint pain to cool surface and address pain.

Slim-D - Appetite-suppressant oral strip with 50 mg Hoodia & 10 mg Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid

Energy Lighting Strips - High caffeine fast dissolving oral energy strip with Matcha Green Tea and Hemp/Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid

Silverpro - Revolutionary technology combining genuine silver yarn with low-static carbon fibers, to create the world's most advanced-compression pain relief fabric.

Additionally, Dr. Ghalili, our CSO (one of the foremost periodontal and reconstructive dental surgeons in the field, as well as an Associate Professor of Periodontal Surgery at New York

University and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, a graduate of Brandeis University, Tufts University, and UMDMJ, and author of 21 patents (6 awarded patents and 15 patent pending)) and John Borja, our Chief Scientist, are actively developing additional products for the Company. Mr. Borja extensive experience developing well know over the counter products for well-known companies over the past 20 years

Jim Morrison, President/CEO, stated, "I am extremely excited to bring these groundbreaking products to the market. My experience and background, along with the years of contacts, allow me to capitalize on the relationships developed over the years to assist the Company."

About Cannagistics, Inc.: Cannagistics, Inc. is a Delaware corporation, publicly traded company working on the development, marketing and sale of health and wellness products.

The Company currently trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CNGT."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

