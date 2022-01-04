Advicenne will receive a transfer price and royalties for an amount markedly higher than 50% of future sales of Sibnayal

- Sibnayal will be marketed to one-third of European patients by three members of the exclusive 'Your Pharma Partner' network

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) (or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with FrostPharma AB ("FrostPharma"), a Swedish pharmaceutical company, for the commercialization of Sibnayal in the Nordic region (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden).

The partnership with FrostPharma is the third Advicenne has signed for Sibnayal in Europe, following the recently signed similar collaborations with TwinPharma in Benelux, and ExCEEd Orphan in Central and Eastern European Countries. The three companies comprise the exclusive 'Your Pharma Partner' network, providing services and delivering innovative treatments to patients in 25 European countries. With these three partners, Sibnayal will be made available to about a third of European patients.

Sibnayal is the first and only label-approved drug for the treatment of Distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in adults, adolescents, and children aged one year and older. Earlier this year, the European Commission granted marketing authorisation to Sibnayal for the treatment of dRTA.

Under the terms of the agreement, FrostPharma will receive exclusive marketing rights to Sibnayal for the treatment of dRTA in its respective market. For its part, Advicenne will receive a transfer price for the sale of its product and royalties for an amount significantly higher than 50% of future sales. As part from the agreement, FrostPharma is also managing the Early Access Program running for Sibnayal in Sweden.

Didier Laurens, Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with FrostPharma, a leader in the commercialization of a broad range of products across many disease areas. This is Advicenne's third partnership for the commercialization of Sibnayal in just over a few weeks and is testament of our Company's momentum. We have found in FrostPharma a partner that shares our same goal: delivering life-changing treatments for patients in areas of huge unmet need and we are looking forward to working together."

Clas Lindbergson, Head of Business Development of FrostPharma stated: "We are proud to be partnering with Advicenne for the delivery of Sibnayal to patients and improve the lives of those suffering from Distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA). We look forward to working with them and to be continuing to expand our product portfolio in areas of high unmet need."

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product SibnayalTM (ADV 7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and the UK. ADV 7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017 and was cross-listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange in 2019. For additional information see: https://advicenne.com/.

About Frost Pharma AB

FrostPharma AB is an entrepreneurial Swedish pharmaceutical company specialized in commercialization of products creating value. Since the start in 2017, FrostPharma has successfully commercialized a broad range of products across multiple disease areas, covering all Nordic countries and beyond. Key to success is the ability to match specific patient- and healthcare needs with relevant products in relation to our extensive in-house commercialization competence. www.frostpharma.se

About Your Pharma Partner in Europe

Your Pharma Partner in Europe is a joint collaboration alliance between the independent pharmaceutical companies TwinPharma (the Netherlands), FrostPharma (Sweden) and ExCEEd Orphan (Central and Eastern Europe). One single point of contact gives the opportunity to reach a combined market of 180 million Europeans in 25 countries. www.yourpharmapartner.eu

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include projections and estimates, and the hypotheses on which these are based, as well as observations relating to operations, ongoing projects, objectives, the development of products and their future performance, and expectations regarding financial results.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, investors should be aware that they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 3, "Risk Factors," of its universal registration document, filed with the latter on December 6, 2021. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005399/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

Didier Laurens, CEO

+33 (0)4 66 05 54 20

Email: investors@advicenne.com



Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Ashley Tapp, Davide Salvi

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

Email: advicenne@consilium-comms.com

Ulysse Communication

Media relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: advicenne@ulysse-communication.com