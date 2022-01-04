

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks gained ground on Tuesday, tracking gains on the U.S. bourses overnight as investors remained optimistic that Omicron would not derail the economic recovery.



Chinese shares fell slightly despite signs of accelerating factory activity growth in December. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 7.45 points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,632.33 in its first session of the year.



There were concerns over support for the financial system after the People Bank of China cut its net injection of short-term cash to the markets.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended little changed at 23,289.84. Tech stocks declined after China's cyberspace regulator announced that internet platforms with data for more than 1 million users will need to undergo a security review before listing overseas from Feb. 15.



Japanese shares rallied after the yen fell to its weakest since 2017 against the dollar. The Nikkei average jumped as much as 510.08 points, or 1.77 percent, to 29,301.79 after all three major U.S. indexes hit record highs overnight on the back of solid gains for the likes of Apple, Tesla and Amazon.



Seoul stocks ended a choppy session marginally higher as investors assessed the impact of the coronavirus and Omicron variant on health and the economy.



Internet portal operator Naver lost 2.8 percent and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gave up 2.5 percent while electric car battery maker LG Chem jumped 4.2 percent.



Australian markets started the year with a bang despite the country crossing half a million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.



The Australian dollar slipped to a near two-week low as NSW set records for Covid-19 hospitalizations and daily caseloads, raising speculation the central bank might turn more dovish.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 145.20 points, or 1.95 percent, to 7,589.80 in its first trading session of the year, with energy, mining and healthcare stocks leading the surge. The broader All Ordinaries index jumped 147.60 points, or 1.90 percent, at 7,926.80.



Whitehaven Coal soared 5.8 percent on fears of global supply disruption after Indonesia imposed a ban on coal exports.



U.S. stocks rose on the first trading session of the New Year Monday, shrugging off concerns about rising Covid-19 cases around the world.



The Dow gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent to reach record closing highs, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2 percent.







