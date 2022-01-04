- (PLX AI) - Delivery Hero is trading at low multiples compared with global peers, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target remains EUR 200, implying an upside of more than 100%
- • Delivery Hero started the year with a positive development, boosting its stake in Glovo to a majority holding, BofA said
- • Other positives are exists in Japan and Germany, as well as CEO comments on GMV trends in Q4 back to all-time highs: BofA
- • Delivery Hero is down 3.8% this morning
