Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer operating two, fully permitted, mineral processing facilities in Peru, announces December production results from its Chala One Plant ("Chala One") and Kori One Plant ("Kori One"), collectively the ("Plants"). All comparative year-over-year ("YoY") and month over month ("MoM") production numbers represent consolidated operations from both facilities.

The Company completed its single most productive month on record. For December 2021, Inca One achieved new, all-time highs in ore purchased, tonnes processed, and gold production.

Gold production reached 3,648 ounces, a new all-time monthly record for the Company surpassing the previous monthly production high set in December 2018 of 3,436 ounces.

Consolidated Operations Dec. 2021 Nov. 2021 MoM change Dec. 2020 YoY change Tonnes Purchased 9,401 8,193 15% 5,011 88% Tonnes Processed 10,543 7,024 50% 4,168 153% Gold Produced 3,648 2,356 55% 1,895 93%

Total gold ore purchases for the Company reached a new all-time monthly high totaling 9,401 tonnes or 303 tonnes per day ("TPD"), surpassing the 9,000 tonnes level for the first time in the Company's history and surpassing the previous record of 8,193 tonnes achieved in the prior month of November 2021 by 15%.

Additionally, the Company processed 10,543 tonnes in December, or 340 TPD, surpassing the previous all-time high of 7,097 tonnes set in September 2021, and exceeding the 10,000 tonnes level for the first time.

"I am extremely pleased we finished the year on a high note as we achieved all-time Company records in the three main drivers of our business," stated Inca One President and CEO, Edward Kelly. "Also, we accomplished two important milestones: monthly processing over an average of 300 tonnes per day and setting a new all-time high for monthly gold production. Our December processing total increased 126% over the average of the previous 11 months of 2021 and gold production increased 101% over the same 11 month period. I want to thank our employees for their continued hard work and dedication, which is much appreciated to make this past month's important milestones happen."

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is an established gold producer operating two, fully permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company possesses a combined 450 tonnes per day permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One and has produced more than 100,000 ounces of gold, generating over US$125 million in sales from its processing operations. Inca One is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing permitted, small-scale and artisanal miners (ASM) in Peru. Peru is one of the world's largest producers of gold, and its ASM sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. To learn more, visit www.incaone.com.

Figure 1. Inca One's gold processing facilities in Peru (left: Chala One facility; right: Kori One facility)



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/108986_fcf8ec3ce4282a8b_001full.jpg

