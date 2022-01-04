TDG Gold Corp. Drills 29.0 Metres of 1.78 G/T Gold and 89 G/T Silver at Shasta Creek Zone, Toodoggone, B.C.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the first composite drill results from its 2021 Shasta diamond drill campaign which include 29.0 metres ("m") of 1.78 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") with 89 g/t silver ("Ag") [2.89 g/t AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-005 and 33.5 m of 1.03 g/t Au with 41 g/t Ag [1.53 g/t AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-004 - both within the Shasta Creek Zone south of the historical workings at TDG's Shasta project located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Included in this update are the over-limit assay results from drillholes SH21-004 and SH21-005 which were unavailable in TDG's November 29, 2021 news release (see here) along with results from drillholes SH21-001, SH21-003 and historical 2007 drillholes re-assayed in 2021 (SH07-001 and SH07-002). Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") and whilst SGS has completed its QA/QC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ("DQA") by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary.

With the additional assay information from drillholes SH21-004, SH21-005 and the 2007 drillholes, cross section 6,347,280 N (see Figure 2) was constructed offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Shasta Fault system, the high-grade pods of mineralization in proximity to the fault, and the 'halo' of Au-Ag mineralization adjacent the high-grade pods. This was previously under-tested by historical exploration and mining efforts. In addition, the updated over-limit assays from holes SH21-004 and SH21-005 provide true length-weighted composite grades through mineralized intersections, where Au-Ag grades were previously underrepresented by the upper limits of prior analysis.

Table 1 presents (below) precious metal concentrations with yellow highlighted values updated from the November 29, 2021, news release for drillholes SH21-004 and SH21-005.

Table 1. Updated select intervals of previously published preliminary assay results.

Hole Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) SH21-004 69 69.5 0.5 21.60 593 SH21-004 69.5 70 0.5 13.80 641 SH21-004 70 70.5 0.5 0.88 33 SH21-004 70.5 71 0.5 0.30 9 SH21-004 71 71.5 0.5 11.00 336 SH21-004 72 72.5 0.5 0.79 39 SH21-004 73 73.5 0.5 0.75 45 SH21-005 62 62.5 0.5 1.62 66 SH21-005 62.5 63 0.5 6.18 153 SH21-005 63 63.5 0.5 5.36 79 SH21-005 95 95.5 0.5 2.79 160 SH21-005 95.5 96 0.5 4.36 257 SH21-005 96 96.5 0.5 1.21 51 SH21-005 96.5 97 0.5 12.00 474 SH21-005 97 97.5 0.5 3.06 147 SH21-005 97.5 98 0.5 15.83 851 SH21-005 98 98.5 0.5 25.22 1,189 SH21-005 98.5 99 0.5 0.99 41

2021 drillholes are HQ and 2007 drillholes are NQ size drill cores and are located in the Shasta Creek Zone vicinity (Figure 1). Particulars for drillholes (location, depth, etc.) are presented in Table 2, and mineralization and geology is described in TDG's November 29, 2021 news release for the Shasta Creek Zone vicinity.

Figure 1. Plan view of Shasta Creek Zone (drillholes SH21-004, SH21-005, SH07-01, SH07-02).

Table 2. Drillhole particulars.

HOLE UTME (NAD83) UTMN (NAD83) Azimuth(°) Dip(°) Final Depth (m) SH07-01 620,979 6,347,294 90 -45 102 SH07-02 620,957 6,347,281 90 -45 127 SH21-01 620,951 6,347,350 90 -45 72 SH21-03 620,893 6,347,330 90 -60 109 SH21-004 620,902 6,347,281 90 -45 130 SH21-005 620,902 6,347,281 115 -70 127

Table 3 presents the significant intervals for the mentioned drillholes, and Figure 2 presents a schematic cross section of drillholes SH21-004, SH21-005, SH07-01 and SH07-02 illustrating the relationship between the high-grade pods of mineralization and the halo of significant intervals adjacent to the high-grade mineralization.

Table 3. Significant Intervals.

Hole From To Length Au Ag AuEq** (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) SH07-01 58.2 102.7 44.5 0.86 41 1.37 including 69.0 74.0 5.0 2.22 109 3.58 and 80.0 86.0 6.0 3.14 131 4.77 SH07-02 71.0 103.7 32.7 0.48 * * SH21-01 19.0 29.0 10.0 0.32 32 0.72 including 21.2 24.5 3.3 0.49 49 1.11 SH21-03 55.0 78.5 23.5 0.61 57 1.28 including 61.0 62.5 1.5 2.13 302 5.91 and 64.0 66.5 2.5 1.71 113 3.12 and 71.0 72.5 1.5 1.32 137 3.03 SH21-03 90.5 103.5 13.0 0.82 61 1.59 including 92.0 95.0 3.0 1.67 109 3.03 and 96.5 98.0 1.5 1.81 189 4.17 SH21-04 63.5 65.0 1.5 1.33 6 1.40 SH21-04 69.0 102.5 33.5 1.03 41 1.53 including 69.0 73.5 4.5 6.45 224 9.26 SH21-05 62.0 68.0 6.0 2.25 40 2.76 including 62.0 63.5 1.5 4.39 99 5.63 SH21-05 92.0 121.0 29.0 1.78 89 2.89 including 95.0 99.0 4.0 8.18 396 13.14 and 101.5 105.5 4.0 1.88 88 2.98 * Silver results pending re-analysis. ** Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. *** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length.

Figure 2. Cross section of Shasta Creek Zone (holes SH21-004, SH21-005, SH07-01, SH07-02). Results from SH21-030 are still pending.

QA/QC

Samples for the Shasta 2021 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to a SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. The 2021 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core) and 2007 drill core was split (1/2 NQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to SGS laboratory Burnaby, B.C. Core samples were prepared for analysis according to SGS method PRP89: dry samples to 105°C, crush to 75 % passing 2 mm, split 250 g, pulverize 85 % passing 75 microns.

Samples were analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 4, where information about methodology can be found on the SGS Canada Website, in the analytical guide (here).

Table 4. Au and Ag Analytical Methods.

Certificate Hole Method Au Method Ag Method Au-Overlimit Method Ag-Overlimit BBM21-13014 SH07-01 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_ICP42Q100 BBM21-13343 SH07-02 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A N/A BBM21-12204 SH21-001 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_ICP42Q100 BBM21-12205 SH21-003 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_ICP42Q100 BBM21-12561 SH21-004 GE_FAI50V5 GE_IMS40Q12 GO_FAG50V GO_ICP42Q100 BBM21-12603 SH21-004 GE_FAI50V5 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A N/A BBM21-12562 SH21-005 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 GO_FAG37V GO_ICP42Q100 BBM21-12759 SH21-005 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_ICP42Q100

Quality assurance and control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested. For the purposes of this press release, results are 'preliminary' and thus have not undergone SGS internal QAQC or TDG's DQA investigations.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG has advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. The Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile, subject to closing conditions being satisfied. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

