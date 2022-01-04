Enzolytics, Inc. Announces Production and Sale in North America of "Enzolytics IPF Immune", A New Dietary Supplement That Enhances the Immune System

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/) announces production and sale in the U.S. and North America of "Enzolytics IPF Immune," a science-backed liquid nutritional supplement that acts to strengthen the body's immune system. The immune modulator benefits the immune system by fortifying it against infections. The active components in the supplement have been registered with the FDA for use in the U.S. under NDI Reg. No. 1083, and the immune booster is being produced and sold pursuant to the Company's exclusive North America license under U.S. Patent No. 8,309,072 (the '072 Patent).

In addition to announcing these plans to begin the production of Enzolytics IPF Immune, the Company has engaged a national marketing and branding agency as its distributor to advance the product through multiple distribution channels throughout the U.S. The Company will significantly benefit from the extensive capacity of the agency to place this product in major outlets, large and small, throughout the country. In addition, the marketing agency's long-stating presence and capability in the industry is a significant benefit to the Company.

In the current ongoing pandemic, consumers are seeking any advantage for staying healthy. The CoronaVirus has forced many to reevaluate their health regimen. According to Grand View Research, the North American dietary supplements market was $50.11 Billion in 2020, and the revenue forecast in 2028 is estimated at $77.1 Billion. This year-over-year increase has led to record sales of immunity-enhancing supplements. In 2020, immunity-boosting supplements had record sales, making up one-third of all new supplements sales.

The increasing consumer awareness regarding personal health and wellbeing is one of the key drivers of the market. One in four consumers in the U.S. started taking an immune supplement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, consumers will soon have Enzolytics IPF Immune, a science-backed immune modulator supplement.

The new product is produced under license to the '072 Patent, entitled "Irreversibly-Inactivated Pepsinogen Fragments for Modulating Immune Function", a patent invented by the Company's Chief Scientific Officer Harry Zhabilov.

This technology covers the use of Irreversibly Inactivated Pepsin Fragments (IPF) which has been shown in tests to perform an immune-modulating function. The primary IPF ingredient is a complex platform that modulates the immune system and may be used alone or as a concomitant therapy for a variety of diseases. The IPF active substance in the product is derived from pepsin from the mucosa, and the method of its extraction and application is the subject of the licensed '072 Patent. The immune modulator is made from purified, and lyophilized pepsin containing a polypeptide chain of 327 amino acid residues and one phosphoric acid residue. Using a proprietary method, a peptide chain of 36 amino acids - (IPF) is isolated and made available in a ready-to-use liquid form.

"Enzolytics IPF Immune strengthens your immune system," said Charles Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, Inc, which is based in Texas. "It is the daily supplement that people have been searching for and need during this health crisis. Enzolytics IPF Immune which has been under development since 2009, stimulates the body's immune system to fight against different types of infections. This is accomplished by fortifying the body's immune system against infections, helping it increase antibodies, enhancing recovery and reducing the recovery period after an illness."

Enzolytics IPF Immune will be helpful to those who have completed chemotherapy as it may be used after chemotherapy to assist in recovery. "Our nutraceutical supplement can reduce the side effects following chemotherapy treatment as well as enhance recovery after the completion of chemotherapy," said Harry Zhabilov, the Company CEO and inventor of the '072 Patent covering the product. "This immune modulator does not produce the side effects or toxicity that often come from using other antivirals. The product provides significant health benefits in an easy-to-use liquid form that is taken orally," Mr. Zhabilov added.

Enzolytics Inc. is a Texas-based biotechnology company that focuses on therapeutics to treat numerous human health medical conditions. In addition to Enzolytics IPF Immune, now coming to the market in the U.S. market, the Company is in the process of producing other therapeutics for treating multiple infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, HIV and cancer. "We have a research team that has more than 40 years of experience in developing human health therapeutics," Mr. Cotropia said, adding that the Company holds multiple U.S. Patents and pending patent applications on therapeutic products.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

The Company is also implementing its proprietary technology to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases, including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. Its proprietary methodology, covered in its pending U.S. Patent Application for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies, is currently employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for numerous infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and HTLV-1.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

