Securities lending average daily loan value hits record $147.7 billion; highest December on record for U.S. listed options

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that it set new annual cleared contract volume records for the U.S. exchange-listed options industry. In 2021, OCC cleared 9.93 billion total contracts (options and futures) and 9.87 billion options contracts. These numbers surpass the previous records, set in 2020, of 7.52 billion total contracts and 7.47 billion options contracts. Compared to 2020, OCC had a 32.0 percent increase in total contracts cleared and a 32.2 percent increase in options contracts cleared.

December cleared contract volume was the highest December on record with 850,697,592 cleared contracts, up 12.4 percent compared to December 2020. Full year average daily cleared contract volume for 2021 was 39,399,822 contracts, up 32.5 percent compared to 2020.

Additionally, OCC's average daily loan value for securities lending was $147,689,142,573, an all-time high and a 46.5 percent increase compared to December 2020.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume for 2021 reached 9,870,168,340, up 32.2 percent compared to 2020. December 2021 options volume was 845,371,667, up 12.2 percent compared to December 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume reached a total of 9,366,823,566 in 2021, up 33.7 percent compared to 2020. This includes 2021 total ETF options cleared contract volume of 2,698,038,847, a 5.1 percent increase compared to 2020. December 2021 equity options volume was 794,555,696, up 10.4 percent compared to December 2020. This includes December 2021 ETF options volume of 266,352,631 contracts, up 36.4 percent compared to December 2020. Total Index options cleared contract volume for 2021 was up 8.8 percent compared to 2020 with 503,344,774 contracts. December 2021 index options volume was 50,815,971, up 49.8 percent compared to December 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume for 2021 was 39,167,335 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume for 2021 was 58,586,820, a 2.5 percent increase compared to 2020. December 2021 futures contract volume was 5,325,925, a 56.9 percent increase compared to December 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume for 2021 was 232,487 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in December 2021 was $147,689,142,573, a 46.5 percent increase compared to December 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 49.8 percent in new loans compared to December 2020 with 189,217 transactions last month.

December 2021

Total Contract Volume December 2020

Total Contract Volume December 2021

Total Contract Change

vs 2020 YTD Avg Daily

Contract 2021 YTD Avg Daily

Contract 2020 December 2021

Change vs 2020 Equity Options 794,555,696 719,646,140 10.4% 37,169,935 27,684,998 34.3% Index Options 50,815,971 33,922,214 49.8% 1,997,400 1,828,938 9.2% Total Options 845,371,667 753,568,354 12.2% 39,167,335 29,513,936 32.7% Futures 5,325,925 3,394,888 56.9% 232,487 225,811 3.0% Total Volume 850,697,592 756,963,242 12.4% 39,399,822 29,739,747 32.5%

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

