Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - Big Red Mining Corp. (CSE: RED) (FSE: K8J) (the "Company" or "Big Red") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan to its Advisory Board. Dr. Ramcharan has an extensive background in exploration, project evaluation, investment banking and corporate development spanning over twenty years. Dr. Ramcharan recently was the Executive Vice President, Corporate Development for Roscan Gold Corp. where he has been instrumental in raising over $40 million and a five-fold increase in market valuation of over $100 million in 14 months.

In a similar role with IAMGOLD Corp as Manager of Corporate Development, Dr. Ramcharan was involved with raising over $600 million in equity and over $800 million in project acquisitions. Dr. Ramcharan has also held senior investment banking roles, including Sprott Resource and Resource Capital Funds, where he performed over 300 project evaluations and numerous debt and equity financings valued over $1 billion.

Dr. Ramcharan holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Mining Engineering and Mineral Economics, and attended the Colorado School of Mines, University of Leoben, and Harvard Business School Continuing Education Program. Dr. Ramcharan is a P.Eng in Ontario, a Registered Member of The Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) in USA, a Fellow of both The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and The South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM).

Marketing and Investor Relations Agreement

Big Red has hired Simone Capital Corp. for Investor Relations services. Simone Capital, located in Toronto Ontario, will provide Big Red with consulting services consisting of investor relations and corporate communications using its propriety data base to contact, with information provided by Big Red, stock brokers, portfolio managers, analysts, individual investors, newsletter writers and media contacts. Simone Capital Corp. will be paid a monthly fee of $2,500 and has been issued 150,000 stock options exercisable at $0.20.

Stock Options

Big Red has granted 350,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant.

About Big Red Mining Corp.

Big Red holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake Copper Project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada. The Property is Located approximately 100 km from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. Highway 546 crosses the property and there are ATV trails covering most of the property. The Property surrounds and covers Extensions of the Past producing Jentina Mine. The Property comprises 131 claims totaling 6,500 Acres (26 Square kilometers). Big Red's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Big Red's mission is to conduct future drilling campaigns on the Dobie Lake copper property to maximize its minable resource potential.

WWW.BIGREDMINING.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Big Red believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108987