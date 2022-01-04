Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc Engages Top Affiliate Management Agency to Grow Its Digital Advertising Strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today announced it has engaged the agency Advertise Purple to manage affiliate advertising channels for the Company's subsidiary Gaucho - Buenos Aires. With a decade of successful affiliate marketing experience and $1.6B in affiliate revenue driven, Advertise Purple is the nation's #1 affiliate management agency.

Since 2011, Advertise Purple has successfully facilitated affiliate growth and management for today's leading e-commerce companies. With years of successful industry management experience and approximately $90M in incremental affiliate revenue driven for clients this year alone, Advertise Purple is revered by affiliate networks and top affiliates as the leading affiliate management company online.

Kelson Boyer, Advertise Purple's Director of Sales commented "Advertise Purple is very excited to join forces with Gaucho Holdings to assist in managing, growing and scaling their affiliate channel. With years of experience, and success, in the specific and relative verticals of Gaucho, we're equally confident as we are optimistic at the successes we can generate by working together."

"We seek to set our revenues up for exponential and transformational growth for 2022 and beyond. As such, we look forward to working with Advertise Purple, with whom we can expect to further brand awareness and help to scale our business by reaching a larger e-commerce target audience," said Scott Mathis, Gaucho's Chairman and CEO. "This initiative also coincides with the flagship debut of our Gaucho - Buenos Aires retail location in Miami's Design District in late Q1, as we endeavor to use both opportunities as a launchpad for further growth."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our Company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

About Advertise Purple, Inc.

Advertise Purple, Inc. is the leading tech-enabled affiliate management service in the world. During the consecutive years of 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, Advertise Purple, Inc was the recipient of two of Inc. Magazine's most prestigious awards: 'Best Workplace in the U.S.,*' and 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies ('Top 50 Advertising & Marketing Agency in the U.S.', all 4 years). For more info, please visit https://www.advertisepurple.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

