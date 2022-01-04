InspereX Appoints Sandeep Bangar Mortgage Sales & Credit Analyst

Mortgage-backed Securities Expert to Support Rapidly Expanding Fixed Income Sales & Trading Desk

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / InspereXSM, the new tech-driven fixed income and market-linked product distribution and trading firm, today announced that Sandeep Bangar has joined the firm's Fixed Income Division as Mortgage Sales & Credit Analyst. Mr. Bangar will report to Jeffrey Stanley, Chief Operating Officer of the Fixed Income Division.

Mr. Bangar will be based in Delray Beach, Florida and will support the firm's seasoned team of sales and trading professionals, advancing the firm's research and data analytics.

"Sandeep has a strong track record of providing in-depth analysis, actionable insights, and desirable returns," said George Holstead, Co-Head of Fixed Income at InspereX. "On behalf of the firm, we welcome Sandeep aboard and look forward to his contributions to the sales and trading team as we continue to identify attractive MBS opportunities for our clients."

Prior to joining InspereX, Mr. Bangar worked as an investment analyst for Semper Capital Management, where he supported the firm's mortgage-backed securities trading desk. Earlier, he was a Sales and Trading Analyst for Citigroup and a Senior Analyst, Market Risk, for Nomura Services India PL.

Mr. Bangar's degrees include a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from Shri Guru Gobind Institute of Engineering, Nanded, India; a Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore; and a Master of Science, Financial Engineering from Baruch College in New York. He holds FINRA security licenses Series 7 and 63.

About InspereX

InspereX is transforming how fixed income securities and market-linked products are accessed, evaluated, and traded. Home to the pioneering BondNav® platform - one of the first cloud-native bond aggregation platforms - InspereX provides financial advisors, institutional investors, issuers, and risk managers deep access to fixed income markets across asset classes, as well as industry-leading origination, distribution, and education in market-linked products. Focused on delivering true price transparency, liquidity, execution targeting price improvement, and the information advantage gained through data aggregation, InspereX inspires greater confidence through the power of technology.

The firm is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 2,000 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $670 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

©2022 InspereX ?. All rights reserved. Securities offered through InspereX LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Technology services provided by InspereX Technologies LLC. InspereX LLC and InspereX Technologies LLC are affiliates. InspereX and insperex.com are trademarks of InspereX Holdings LLC.

