Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - Bonavista Energy Corporation ("Bonavista") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Bruggencate, replacing Mr. Bruce Jensen who has retired from the Corporation.

Mr. Bruggencate is a seasoned executive having spent 15 years at Crescent Point Energy in roles of increasing responsibility including Vice President, Engineering East and Vice President, Operations.

"We believe that Chris' operational excellence and proven expertise in leading technical and operating teams will be a tremendous asset for Bonavista and we welcome him to our team. We would also like to thank Bruce for his dedication to Bonavista over the past 19 years and wish him every success for the future," said Mr. Earl Reynolds, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Bonavista Energy Corporation is a private oil and natural gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

For further information please contact:



K. Earl Reynolds

President & Chief Executive Officer

Bonavista Energy Corporation

900, 207 - 9th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 1K3

Phone: (403) 213-4300

Website: www.bonavistaenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109012