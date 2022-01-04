Regulatory News:

Etablissements Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU) (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) announces its financial communication calendar for 2022.

27 January 2022: Activity in 2021

Press release before the financial markets opening 18 March 2022: 2021 Annual Results

Press release before the financial markets opening 21 April 2022: Q1 2022 Activity

Press release before the financial markets opening 17 May 2022: Annual General Meeting (2:00 pm) 21 July 2022: Activity in the first half of 2022

Press release before the financial markets opening 5 August 2022: Results for the first half of 2022 Press release before the financial markets opening 20 October 2022: Activity for the first nine months of 2022

Press release before the financial markets opening

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005737/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu