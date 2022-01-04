ATEME: ATEME ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2022

Paris, January 4, 2022 - 18:00 CET



Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700), the emerging leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2021. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.

Thursday, January 27, 2022 2021 Annual Revenues Thursday, March 24, 2022 2021 Year-End Results Thursday, May 5, 2022 2022 First Quarter Revenues Tuesday, July 12, 2022 2022 Half-Year Revenues Thursday, September 29, 2022 2022 Half-Year Results Wednesday, November 9, 2022 2022 Third Quarter Revenues



This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About Ateme: Ateme enables content owners, broadcasters and service providers to captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience, so they can boost viewership engagement, acquire new customers, and unleash new monetization potential.

Ateme's multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions powers thousands of the world's leading studios, content owners, broadcasters, and terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV and OTT streaming service providers to deliver higher-quality content to billions of viewers on any screen.

Ateme has repeatedly innovated in fields ranging from visual quality to smart caching and analytics. Its multiple-award-winning R&D teams ensure that Ateme remains a future-proof partner through active participation in forums and associations including DVB, SMPTE, ATSC, AOM, MPEG Streaming Video Alliance, CMAF-IF and 3GPP.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 490 employees in its headquarters in France and offices around the world: USA, Brazil, UK, Spain, Germany, Russia, the UAE, Singapore, Korea and Australia.

Since 2014, Ateme is listed on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0011992700) and a member of its Tech 40 index. With 2020 revenues of €71 M revenues, in January 2021 the company finalized its acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: B

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

President and CEO Olivier Lambert

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 91

ateme@actus.fr Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

acbonjour@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lGxqkclolZqbnp9ul8poaGGYb5tkx5GcapaamWNuZ57FcJ6WmGZnmpvLZnBjmmtr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72565-ateme_2022-financial-caldendar_040122_eng.pdf