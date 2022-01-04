ATEME: ATEME ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2022

Paris, January 4, 2022 - 18:00 CET
Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700), the emerging leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2021. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.
|2021 Annual Revenues
|2021 Year-End Results
|2022 First Quarter Revenues
|2022 Half-Year Revenues
|2022 Half-Year Results
|2022 Third Quarter Revenues
This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.
About Ateme: Ateme enables content owners, broadcasters and service providers to captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience, so they can boost viewership engagement, acquire new customers, and unleash new monetization potential.
Ateme's multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions powers thousands of the world's leading studios, content owners, broadcasters, and terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV and OTT streaming service providers to deliver higher-quality content to billions of viewers on any screen.
Ateme has repeatedly innovated in fields ranging from visual quality to smart caching and analytics. Its multiple-award-winning R&D teams ensure that Ateme remains a future-proof partner through active participation in forums and associations including DVB, SMPTE, ATSC, AOM, MPEG Streaming Video Alliance, CMAF-IF and 3GPP.
Founded in 1991, Ateme has 490 employees in its headquarters in France and offices around the world: USA, Brazil, UK, Spain, Germany, Russia, the UAE, Singapore, Korea and Australia.
Since 2014, Ateme is listed on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0011992700) and a member of its Tech 40 index. With 2020 revenues of €71 M revenues, in January 2021 the company finalized its acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions.
Find out more: www.ateme.com.
Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: B
|Ateme
|INVESTOR RELATIONS
|PRESS RELATIONS
|Michel Artières
President and CEO
|Olivier Lambert
Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 91
ateme@actus.fr
|Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
acbonjour@actus.fr
