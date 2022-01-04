Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.01.2022
Heute Countdown nach Ad-hoc: Kommt die Rekordfahrt?
Actusnews Wire
04.01.2022 | 18:12
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATEME: ATEME ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2022

Paris, January 4, 2022 - 18:00 CET


Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700), the emerging leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2021. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.

  • Thursday, January 27, 2022
2021 Annual Revenues
  • Thursday, March 24, 2022
2021 Year-End Results
  • Thursday, May 5, 2022
2022 First Quarter Revenues
  • Tuesday, July 12, 2022
2022 Half-Year Revenues
  • Thursday, September 29, 2022
2022 Half-Year Results
  • Wednesday, November 9, 2022
2022 Third Quarter Revenues


This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About Ateme: Ateme enables content owners, broadcasters and service providers to captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience, so they can boost viewership engagement, acquire new customers, and unleash new monetization potential.

Ateme's multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions powers thousands of the world's leading studios, content owners, broadcasters, and terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV and OTT streaming service providers to deliver higher-quality content to billions of viewers on any screen.

Ateme has repeatedly innovated in fields ranging from visual quality to smart caching and analytics. Its multiple-award-winning R&D teams ensure that Ateme remains a future-proof partner through active participation in forums and associations including DVB, SMPTE, ATSC, AOM, MPEG Streaming Video Alliance, CMAF-IF and 3GPP.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 490 employees in its headquarters in France and offices around the world: USA, Brazil, UK, Spain, Germany, Russia, the UAE, Singapore, Korea and Australia.

Since 2014, Ateme is listed on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0011992700) and a member of its Tech 40 index. With 2020 revenues of €71 M revenues, in January 2021 the company finalized its acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: B

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
President and CEO		Olivier Lambert
Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 91
ateme@actus.fr		Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
acbonjour@actus.fr
