Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Heute Countdown nach Ad-hoc: Kommt die Rekordfahrt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
04.01.22
17:21 Uhr
27,960 Euro
+0,630
+2,31 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,83028,04018:54
27,88028,04018:53
Dow Jones News
04.01.2022 | 18:22
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 12/31/2021

DJ RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 12/31/2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 12/31/2021 04-Jan-2022 / 17:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, January 4, 2022, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY 

Number of exercisable voting rights 
Date      Class of shares  Number of   Number of theoretical voting 
                 shares     rights             (excluding shares bought back by the 
                                        Company*) 
        Ordinary shares 
                 102,535,090  102,535,090          102,461,968 
        (par value of 
        EUR1,25) 
December 31, 
2021      Preferred shares 
                 6,191     0               0 
        (par value of 
        EUR1,25) 
        Total       102,541,281  102,535,090          102,461,968

* Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights. 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal Department 
       Tel: +(33)1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 12/31/2021 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   RUBIS 
       46, rue Boissière 
       75116 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:     +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:    investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:   www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:     FR0013269123 
Euronext   RUI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 1264811 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1264811 04-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264811&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2022 11:49 ET (16:49 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.