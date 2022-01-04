DJ RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 12/31/2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 12/31/2021 04-Jan-2022 / 17:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, January 4, 2022, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY

Number of exercisable voting rights Date Class of shares Number of Number of theoretical voting shares rights (excluding shares bought back by the Company*) Ordinary shares 102,535,090 102,535,090 102,461,968 (par value of EUR1,25) December 31, 2021 Preferred shares 6,191 0 0 (par value of EUR1,25) Total 102,541,281 102,535,090 102,461,968

* Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights.

Contact RUBIS - Legal Department Tel: +(33)1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 12/31/2021

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: investors@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext RUI Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 1264811 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1264811 04-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264811&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2022 11:49 ET (16:49 GMT)