- (PLX AI) - Uniper has drawn down the full volume of EUR 1.8 billion existing revolving credit facility.
- • Uniper is required to make margining payments under commodity sales contracts that result from Uniper's ordinary portfolio hedging activities
- • The amount of those temporary margining payments depends on the overall commodity price levels
- • Uniper says structural earnings prospects are not adversely impacted by higher prices
- • Uniper says its products and services are of particularly high demand in the current market environment
