TGi Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI is Launching ADVENT SMART CITY Secure Pilot Project

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / TGI Solar Power Group (OTC PINK:TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company announced the roll out of a ADVENT Secure City pilot project designed to protect infrastructure, energy, water and provide future residents and visitors with good quality of life. The pilot is going to be conducted by BTV2100 Ltd., (http://btv2100.com/), a leading Israeli cyber security and smart city's System Integrator.

BTV2100 is proposing the following: cyber security concept will comprise of two layer comprehensive protection for IT and OT (SCADA) for the homes, apartments, infrastructure and public services, and buildings.

BTV2100 BTV offers the most effective and customised cyber security, HLS, Defense and smart city/grid/building solutions package to meet your needs and requirements as a leading vendor and system integrator.

With over 25 years of worldwide experience in System Integration solutions with ICT, IoT/IIoT, SaaS/Big Data/Cloud, AI/ML/DL Technologies, Defense and Cyber Security and HLS, as well as consultancy and project management services.

BTV is committed for excellence for its B2B/B2G organizations worldwide.

BTV provides a holistic approach to delivery including the key elements of the processes of knowledge, while leveraging state of the art technology (mainly Israeli technologies), as well as global financial solutions to fulfill our vision for supplying superior products and services while delivering long term and lasting values to our customers.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. a diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company. TGI's strategy is to acquire and or develop innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

