International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Announces Acquisition Of Universal Voltage

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced it has acquired full control of Universal Voltage, a privately operated clean energy company as part of a deal that will enable the company to immediately enter the Clean Energy Marketplace and produce revenue.

Universal Voltage has a presence in Commercial and Residential Solar, Power Backup, and EV2G / Bi-directional charging sectors with distributorships and partnerships in a variety of products.

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "We anticipate this acquisition to enable the company to eventually produce yearly revenues in the mid to high seven figure range. There are sales of existing products and installs in Q1 2022 (the next three months) that total $150,000 and growing.

In order to not complicate today's announcement with in-depth descriptions of what the products are, we're planning to go in-depth with everything on our soon to be launched website this month, as well as breaking down full descriptions of each product in a series of upcoming PR's and ads for our products."

IDVV has plans to bring Universal Voltage products into the mainstream through the use of digital media, and online sales, something that Universal Voltage never relied on in the past.

Mr. Marin further stated, "We are very excited about this acquisition and look forward to taking IDVV further into the Clean Energy Sector, more announcements are coming soon."

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in both the hospitality and green energy sector. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

