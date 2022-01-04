Southen Luxury Homes: Reynolds Lake Oconee Builder, Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes, Creates Richland Pointe's First Transitional Home Design

Reynolds Lake Oconee Builder, Southern Luxury Homes, unveils new home designs for Richland Pointe

GREENSBORO, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Building a new transitional house design for an exclusive village is a delicate balancing act of blending the traditional with a modern touch. For Reynolds Lake Oconee builder , Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes , this particular venture is a prime example of his expertise and experience in creating residential masterpieces for homeowners with discerning tastes.

The Template for Transitional Homes

Aycock and his Southern Luxury team built the first home in the exclusive village, Richland Pointe, known for its serene, verdant surroundings with a spectacular view of the lake. This top Lake Oconee builder provided a full-service experience from start to finish that showcased the flexible and creative skills of the Southern Luxury Homes team.

Not only did Southern Luxury Homes build the first home in Richland Pointe located on Neary Ridge, but Aycock and his team were also the first to build a transitional home from the just released Architectural Review Board guidelines. Southern Luxury Homes is renowned for their history and experience in designing and building transitional homes and this first transitional home in Richland Pointe now serves as the lead model of possibilities in transitional design to future homeowners interested in building.

Blazing The Trail for Future Homeowners and Contractors

Reynolds Lake Oconee Builder , Southern Luxury Homes is currently under contract with many Richland Pointe lot homeowners to build more homes there, several are in the breaking ground stage already. Kevin takes pride in blazing the trail for other contractors who can come in and build transitional homes, based on the new ARB guidelines, and use Southern Luxury Homes' first Richland Pointe home on Neary Drive as an example.

More importantly, Kevin at Southern Luxury Homes will always remain committed to building custom-designed homes, starting from the architectural designs down to the building itself (a full-service amenity). With Kevin at the helm and a fulltime talented team dedicated to working for Southern Luxury, future homeowners will not experience construction delays, so they can quickly own and reside in the home of their dreams.

About Richland Pointe

Richland Pointe, a 500-acre village, inspired by the charm of America's most beloved coastal and lake destinations, is the newest addition to the Reynolds Lake Oconee community.

Designed to support fitness and an outdoor lifestyle, it features an indoor/outdoor restaurant, a spa with 3 massage rooms, and two lake-view pools- one at the wellness center, and a zero-entry pool for families alongside the restaurant.

Lake Oconee, the "star" of Richland Pointe, offers 400-miles of shoreline. With nearly every window installed at the Richland Pointe community designed to take advantage of the water views, it is billed as the next generation of lakefront living.

With 9-miles of lake frontage at Richland Pointe, homeowners can have a panoramic view of the lakeside, whether from the balconies of their homes, or from the vast terrace of the new indoor/outdoor restaurant.

Home sites at Richland Pointe range from $75,000 for inland parcels, to over $2 million for multi-acre lakefront properties. Richland Pointe within Reynolds Lake Oconee is conveniently located just 70 minutes east of the Atlanta International Airport, and five minutes from a Ritz-Carlton.

About Southern Luxury Homes

The philosophy of Southern Luxury Homes is simple: create beautiful houses that become homes, and homes that become part of the community for a lifetime. And Southern Luxury Homes does just that - through the incorporation of the newest trends and innovations combined with the utilization of the best quality materials and craftsmanship. Southern Luxury Homes is a dedicated home design company that helps its clients to identify the untapped dreams that can be used to create custom homes. With decades of experience, Kevin Aycock leads his team to greatness and provides custom home solutions that exceed the expectations of their clients every single time. Powered by a love for art and design, this group builds homes that highlight the luxury difference in a way that their clients can see and feel. A result of many years of experience in the building and real estate industry, the Southern Luxury Homes team possesses a keen eye for detail and an impressive level of expertise at every phase of the process - from breaking ground to welcoming you home.

Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes is an esteemed custom Lake Oconee Builder that believes homes should be tailored exactly to your wants and needs. Southern Luxury Homes builds custom homes that reflect the personality and tastes of its owners.

For more information, please visit: https://southernluxury.com/

